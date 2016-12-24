49ers now possess first overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft

By virtue of the Cleveland Browns 20-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday afternoon, the 49ers currently possess the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers are now poised to pick first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. With the Cleveland Browns securing their first victory in the 2016 NFL season and the Hue Jackson era, the 49ers are now holders of the first overall pick next April. Should the 49ers lose their final two games they will pick first by virtue of the Browns better strength of schedule.

The Browns visit Pittsburgh next week in a matchup against the 9-5 Steelers. A victory for the Browns seems unlikely. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve before hosting the Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Day.

A win by the 49ers will not push them to the third overall pick, as the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a 38-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Whoever ends up with the first overall pick will have their choice of the field, including top prospects Jonathan Allen and Myles Garrett, both defensive ends (or perhaps OLBs in the 49ers 3-4 system).

The 49ers should of course play to win. This is not the NBA or MLB — teams don’t tend to throw games in the NFL. Especially since doing so will likely cost you your job, be it as a coach or a player or a GM.

