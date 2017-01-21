49ers miss out on Gus Bradley as DC

The San Francisco 49ers were highly interested in Gus Bradley for their defensive coordinator. While Bradley is headed west, it will be to Los Angeles and the Chargers, while the 49ers must still find a new DC.

With their head coach seemingly under wraps in Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers had turned their eyes toward hiring a new defensive coordinator, and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley was their top target.

Bradley led the Seattle Seahawks defense before taking the top job in Florida. Bradley’s success in Seattle made it clear teams would be very interested in him now that he will return to a coordinator role. Unfortunately for San Francisco, he will not be coming to the Bay Area.

Instead, Bradley will be headed to southern California to take over the defensive coordinator position for the San Diego — oops, I mean Los Angeles Chargers.

Tee move cannot be considered a major surprise. The 49ers still need to actually hire Kyle Shanahan and have a defense in shambles.

The 49ers must now look across the NFL in pursuit of a defensive coordinator. While retaining Jim O’Neil is an option, he has not had any success in his role in San Francisco, and did not have much in Cleveland either.

Vic Fangio will not be returning to San Francisco, as he is still under contract with the Chicago Bears. That the 49ers were interested in him is ironic, as their unwillingness to keep him as DC caused them to lose Adam Gase as their head coach two years ago.

The 49ers would be wise to learn their lesson and let their new coach hire his own coaching staff.

