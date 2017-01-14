49ers Interview Terry McDonahue for General Manager

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Terry McDonahue, the Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel, for their vacant General Manager position. McDonahue is the seventh candidate the 49ers have interviewed for the opening.

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed their seventh candidate for their open general manager position on Friday, reports 49ers.com. Terry McDonahue, the current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel, interviewed with the 49ers for their open spot. McDonahue may very well have a good chance at this position as well.

After years of mistrust and poor communication between the coaching staff and the front office, cohesion between the two would be very nice moving forward. With that in mind, general manager and head coaching candidates have surfaced in the media in pairs, with McDonahue mentioned in the same breath as Kyle Shanahan, a leading contender for the head coaching position.

Carson Palmer has been very complementary of McDonahue, especially in this ESPN article from September. While the 49ers other favorite head coach/GM due likely includes New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, McDonahue is New England native.

McDonahue has shown his eye for talent. If he does not get the 49ers job this year, he will likely get a general manager position soon. The 49ers have a big opportunity here. McDonahue might be the man for the job.

This article originally appeared on