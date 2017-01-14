49ers: How Atlanta Falcons’ loss could tip Jed York’s hand early

Niner Noise describes why the 49ers true intentions will be revealed if the Atlanta Falcons lose against the Seattle Seahawks during the divisional round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Oh, Jed York… just when it appears that you can’t mess this up. Well, you still can. York is presumably down to the two best head coaching candidates in New England’s Josh McDaniels and Atlanta’s Kyle Shanahan.

And, presumably New England is expected to survive their divisional playoff game versus the Houston Texans. The Atlanta Falcons, on the other hand, are facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, which is very losable game for the Falcons.

It has been reported by multiple sources York is leaning towards McDaniels. McDaniels is a highly respected coach, who has been courted by multiple other teams in the past. Landing McDaniels would be a major victory for the 49ers.

The same can be said for Shanahan. In fact, both McDaniels and Shanahan come with impressive resumes making them highly qualified candidates. And yet York may end up with neither of the two.

How you ask? Simple. Let’s say the ATL loses today and a second interview is not extended to Shanahan. This very clearly lets everyone know that the 49ers’ No. 1 choice is McDaniels — including Shanahan.

Now, let’s say that the Patriots go all the way to the Super Bowl, as many predict. The Patriots win another ring, the confetti drops, the champagne corks pop and McDaniels gets cold feet. McDaniels realizes how wonderful New England is and decides that leaving this Utopian football is crazy talk.

Alas, York is left at the altar. Freshly dumped, York will run to Shanny who would just have been nationally embarrassed by the media coverage. One can easily surmise Shanahan turns down York’s offer. This would be a devastating blow to the 49ers and would leave York looking even worse than he already looks.

At this point, this all speculation. However, one can see how this can all unravel if McDaniels decides to change his mind. This story is so Shakespearean that you know it has a good chance of coming true.

This would explain why York is even considering Seattle Seahawks Tom Cable for the HC position.

Cable is a much-less regarded head coaching candidate. In fact, you can read more about Cable here. Friend of the site, Niners Nation, also disapproves of Cable being considered a coaching candidate. Just check out this tweet below.

@NinersNation @JedYork Tom Cable would be the end of almost 30 years as a niner fan. My stomach turns thinking about this guy as HC — Nate (@nateisfinn) January 13, 2017

The 49ers have been hit hard by failures the last two years. For fans, this has been a true nightmare. Here’s to hoping that Jed gets this decision right.

