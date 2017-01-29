49ers Hiring John Lynch as General Manager Reveals a Major Shift in Team Philosophy

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in John Lynch as general manager, per various reports Sunday evening. And this reveals a major change in the franchise’s thinking and philosophy regardless of the results.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among the first to report the breaking news on Sunday night.

Schefter reported Lynch would receive a six-year deal which, according to CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, would be the same length of deal handed out to presumed head coach Kyle Shanahan as well.

Before we discuss whether or not Lynch’s hiring is a good move by the scuffling Niners, we have to admit one thing.

This move, for good or bad, is a complete shifting in direction from the 49ers fans have come to know and, in many cases, hate over recent years. Much of the discontent has been directed at CEO Jed York.

But York finally admitted enough was enough after yet another failed season in 2016. He admitted former GM Trent Baalke was a problem and not a part of the solution.

Even though York never officially said so verbatim. His actions are enough though.

Baalke, along with vice president of player personnel Paraag Marathe, were the kingpins below York. While Marahte is still there, York’s new commitment to both Lynch and Shanahan shows the latter will hold more power as a tandem than anything else.

And this move has a lot of Shanahan’s fingerprints all over it too.

Just ask CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:

John Lynch has strong ties to the Shanahan family. Played for Kyle's dad, Mike. With no front office experience, ultimate 1st time GM — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 30, 2017

Additionally, Lynch is a well-known name. While the Hall of Fame candidate has no front-office experience, he is a big name within NFL circles.

This isn’t like the Niners’ 2015 promotion of former head coach Jim Tomsula, who was a relatively small name promoted from within.

Just like NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah argued, Lynch has the clout to put enough smart people around him.

And this means York and Co. would be taking a step back.

These combined moves — Shanahan and Lynch — are an indication the Niners are no longer content with trying to replicate the failed status quo of the past two years. No, this is a new direction.

It’s anyone’s guess whether or not it will work.

