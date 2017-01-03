49ers Head Coaching Search: San Francisco to Interview Sean McVay, per Report

The San Francisco 49ers have been very active lining up interviews for possible head-coaching replacements this offseason. And the latest report has the Niners set to interview Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

The list of San Francisco 49ers head-coaching interviewees grew a bit longer on Tuesday.

According to a report from Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, the Niners are requesting an interview with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

News : The 49ers have requested an interview with Redskins OC Sean McVay for their HC job, per sources. @NFLonFOX @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 3, 2017

McVay, 30 years old, is an up-and-coming name in coaching circles despite his age.

Under Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, McVay was largely responsible for engineering a Washington offense that finished 12th in the NFL in total points scored (396) and third overall in yards gained (6,454).

In 2008, at age 22, McVay became an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s worked with the Redskins dating back to 2010 and was promoted from tight ends coach to the offensive coordinator position in 2013.

San Francisco is actively looking for a replacement at head coach after the team dismissed both Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday.

The Niners are expected to be flexible in determining who comes first — a head coach or general manager. And a clean slate, plus nearly an estimated $82 million in salary cap space, might help bring in a likable candidate.

Whoever does come in to take over the franchise will have a sizable task turning around one of the worst offenses and rosters in the league.

