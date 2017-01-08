49ers Head Coach Search: Ranking Each Candidate in 2017 by Preference

The San Francisco 49ers are on the hunt for a new head coach in 2017. And with a number of names linked to the vacancy, Niner Noise ranks each candidate by preference.

Less than a week after the San Francisco 49ers parted ways with head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, CEO Jed York and Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe have been scouring the availability list to find the team’s next head coach and GM.

San Francisco apparently is taking the shotgun approach here — scheduling seemingly as many interviews with candidates as possible, per the team’s website.

Why not? Sure, York and Marathe probably have favorites. But having a broad list of prospective coaches gives a basis for solid comparison and identification of the traits the Niners front office would like to see in 2017 and beyond.

But what if it was up to us here at Niner Noise?

Let’s try to tackle that and list, in reverse order, each head coach candidate based on preference.

Granted, this is just one opinion here. Yours may differ, and that’s fine. And yet we’ll also point out why each candidate would be a good fit with the Niners as well as why he might not work out.

And, of course, we start the ranking with a candidate linked to the 49ers from the NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks — offensive line coach Tom Cable.

Tom Cable

Current Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Coach, Assistant Head Coach

Jed York and Paraag Marathe are set to interview with current Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable at some point next week, per USA Today (h/t Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area).

Cable does have head coaching experience, stemming from his work with the Oakland Raiders between 2008 and 2010. His record there was a lowly 17-27, although some might feel that’s better attributed to the then-lackluster Raiders roster.

Seattle’s O-line this season has been atrocious, so perhaps some of that is attributed to Cable’s work.

But the bigger issue stems from an August 2009 incident where he punched Raiders assistant Randy Hanson, who suffered a broken jaw as a result.

Probably not the best moment in Cable’s career.

Why He Fits

It’s hard to find a concrete reason. Tempers aside — and that’s a big factor — Cable doesn’t exactly have a great deal of head coaching experience at the pro level. But his overall coaching experience does go back to 1990, when he was a defensive line coach with Cal State Fullerton.

The biggest reason why he might be considered is likely due to the 49ers interviewing Seahawks front-office executives Trent Kirchner and Scott Fetterer for the Niners’ general manager vacancy.

Perhaps either of these Seattle execs would want to bring aboard their own guy as head coach.

Why He Doesn’t

Violent tendencies are enough of a reason. It’s not exactly a way to balance culture.

Cable’s Raiders in 2008 and 2009 ranked 29th and 31st in total yards gained and points scored, respectively. While 2010 was slightly better, it isn’t as if Cable should be seen as some sort of offensive genius.

And while the Seahawks O-line has lackluster talent, it’s safe to say Cable hasn’t gotten the most out of this unit either.

Yup, Cable is the least-favorite based on preference.

Vance Joseph

Current Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph already has ties to the 49ers between 2005 and 2010 when he served as the team’s defensive backs coach.

And, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, the Niners wanted Joseph to serve as former head coach Jim Tomsula’s defensive coordinator, only an interview was blocked by the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom Joseph was still under contract.

2016 marked the first year in which Joseph served in a coordinator role, and his Dolphins defense ranked 29th in the league this season.

Why He Fits

The familiarity is there, so Joseph wouldn’t exactly be coming to a new venue. And one might argue he would actually make something out of the large crop of defensive backs former general manager Trent Baalke added to the Niners roster in recent years.

San Francisco’s defense finished dead last in the NFL in 2016, so the team might be forced into a defensive-minded hire.

Why He Doesn’t

Keep in mind those years between 2005 and 2010. The Niners were mostly bad and had defensive-minded head coaches — Mike Nolan, Mike Singletarty, Tomsula — during that stretch.

And it isn’t as if Joseph’s defense in Miami was particularly inspiring either.

Lastly, it’s hard to envision the 49ers going the defensive route with their future head coach either. So that’s why Joseph lands at this spot on the list.

Doug Marrone

Current Jacksonville Jaguars Interim Head Coach

The Niners are also slated to interview Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone at some point this upcoming week.

Marrone took over for fired head coach Gus Bradley in Week 16 and led his Jaguars team to a 1-1 record to close out the season.

Primarily an offensive line specialist, Marrone does have previous head coaching experience with the Buffalo Bills between 2013 and 2014. His tenure there resulted in a 15-17 record, so it’s easy to see why he’s not necessarily a highly touted candidate.

Why He Fits

The 49ers have reached out to Marrone before, although he’s never held a position with San Francisco.

He was the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator between 2006 and 2008, so maybe the Niners are hoping Marrone can replicate some of the numbers those teams generated at the tail end of last decade.

Why He Doesn’t

Marrone’s Saints record is pretty good. But one has to wonder how much of that was attributed to having both Sean Payton as head coach and quarterback Drew Brees under center.

San Francisco doesn’t have anything near that kind of offensive talent. So the results would likely resemble more of what was seen with the Bills than anything else.

Marrone is probably more of a reserve choice if anything, so it doesn’t seem like the 49ers would make this particular selection.

Sean McDermott

Current Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator

Going back to the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers are also planning to meet with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott

McDermott has been at the helm of some of the better Panthers defenses in recent years, and one might argue he’s gotten a lot out of a team that rode that success to Super Bowl 50 a year ago.

And the Panthers defense was pretty good too, dating back to 2012.

McDermott also has a connection with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who is interviewing for the 49ers general manager spot, from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why He Fits

Again, the 49ers need a bunch of help on the defensive side of the ball. And the number of defensive draftees the Niners have selected high in recent NFL Drafts might point to Jed York and Paraag Marathe trying to capitalize on a proven defensive mind.

McDermott trumps the other defensive candidate on this list, Vance Joseph, because the former has proven success in repeated seasons in the DC role.

Why He Doesn’t

The Panthers didn’t exactly have a strong defense year in 2016 and finished 21st in the NFL. Granted, injuries to key players — like linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) — hurt. But one has to wonder if McDermott’s success is more attributed to merely having a stellar roster on the table.

A gut instinct also feels as if San Francisco will want an offensive-minded guy, which pushes McDermott down here. Still, he’s the top-ranked defensive-minded candidate on this list.

Anthony Lynn

Current Buffalo Bills Interim Head Coach

The 49ers expressed interest in current Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn last year, before settling on Jim Tomsula.

Lynn is primarily known for his rushing offense, and he’s held a running backs coach position dating back to 2003 with the Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He also assumed the same position with the Bills the last two seasons but took over as offensive coordinator after former Bills OC Greg Roman was fired early in 2016.

Lynn was also promoted to interim head coach following Buffalo’s firing of Rex Ryan prior to Week 17.

The former NFL running back also played a couple of years with the 49ers back in 1995 and 1996, so he has that familiarity with the organization.

Why He Fits

San Francisco’s best offensive weapon in 2017 will be No. 1 running back Carlos Hyde, most likely. So targeting a candidate like Lynn makes some sense to maximize the team’s offensive output from one of its few strengths.

Lynn is also regarded as being extremely well prepared and a motivator of players — something a primarily young Niners roster will need moving forward.

Why He Doesn’t

Fans will recall the frustrations with Roman’s offenses during his San Francisco tenure. And Lynn’s approach probably won’t be that much different.

Consider this — the 49ers will likely be selecting a quarterback very high in this year’s NFL Draft. Ideally, a new head coach would be someone with proven success developing a passer and putting him into the greatest position to succeed.

Lynn hasn’t quite done this yet, which is why he’s here on our rankings.

Sean McVay

Current Washington Redskins Offensive Coordinator

If the 49ers are thinking outside the box, going with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay might not be a bad idea.

McVay, who will turn 31 years old at the end of the month, is about as young as it gets insofar as potential coaching candidates. And it’s even weird to think a good chunk of his players will be notably older than he is.

Still, McVay did tremendous work with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, and McVay is a primary reason why Cousins should collect on the free-agent market this offseason.

McVay’s offense in Washington finished third in total yards gained in 2016. That’s a pretty good mark to have, so it’s not hard to see why he’s a rising name to follow.

Why He Fits

McVay comes from a solid family line. His father, John McVay, is a former 49ers executive. So the ties there could make this a nice fit.

On top of that, Washington was dealing with a now-very tough NFC East. And the Redskins still managed to do very well on the year, offensively. There’s the Cousins connection too. If the 49ers tab the younger McVay as their guy, is it possible he helps bring Washington’s free-agent-to-be quarterback to a QB-needy San Francisco squad?

Why He Doesn’t

Age. It’s pretty simple. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why that works against McVay in this, or any, case. For a coordinator, maybe. As a head coach? Likely not an ideal choice.

Plus, one also has to factor in the Redskins’ offensive success as more of a product of head coach Jay Gruden and his offensive mindset. So is McVay more a product of a great situation? Or is he truly an up-and-coming figure to watch for a long-term rebuild.

Still, McVay lands pretty high on our list, especially considering how long San Francisco’s rebuild will take. Hiring McVay would definitely be an innovative approach.

Josh McDaniels

Current New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator

One of the most popular names on the list of head coaching candidates this offseason is New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is getting plenty of attention this offseason, and it’s not hard to understand why. Working with perennial All-Pros in quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski should boost any coordinator’s stock.

But fans will remember McDaniels’ flame-out tenure with the Denver Broncos between 2009 and 2010. Those years didn’t go so well. At all.

And then you can look at his offensive output as coordinator with a team not named the Patriots. In 2011, his first and only year with the St. Louis Rams, McDaniels’ offense ranked 31st in yards gained and dead last in points scored.

Why He Fits

One should assume McDaniels learned some valuable lessons from his previous failings in both Denver and St. Louis.

Coming from New England isn’t a bad thing either. It’s a franchise with a proven method for developing talent and putting that talent into the best situation possible. The Patriots have seemingly done this on a yearly basis.

Having Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young backing this selection isn’t a bad thing either:

Steve Young said Josh McDaniels is his top candidate for the 49ers job. Said the Patriots dynasty blueprint looks just like SF's old one — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) January 5, 2017

And such a move would show the alienated 49ers fan base the team is desperately trying to lure in the best coaching talent available by making a big splash.

Why He Doesn’t

Take away Brady and Gronkowski, and then what?

Well, that’s the situation San Francisco is going to be in this upcoming year — without an established Pro Bowl cornerback or true top-tier receiver of some kind. The roster is bad, and we know it.

A close comparison between what we might expect in any tentative McDaniels time with the 49ers would probably look more like his Rams experience than anything close to what he’s done in New England.

Lastly, McDaniels is fully aware this will likely be the last shot he has as head coach in the NFL. And why would he want to come to a Niners squad starting from ground zero?

Kyle Shanahan

Current Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has done some incredible work with the Atlanta Falcons this season. And his offenses, considering head coach Dan Quinn’s defensive mindset, are a primary reason quarterback Matt Ryan is an MVP candidate.

Shanahan, son of former 49ers offensive coordinator and long-term NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, has the line to San Francisco. Heck, even Hall of Famer Steve Young (h/t KNBR 680) remembered the younger Shanahan running around the halls of Candlestick Park during the early 1990s.

What separates Shanahan from McDaniels on the top of Niner Noise’s preference list is a proven track record.

True, Shanahan has never served as head coach. But his offenses — with the Houston Texans, the Redskins, the Browns and the Falcons — have finished no lower than 16th in all-purpose yards. And that lone season, 2014, came with the lowly Browns.

In fact, Shanahan’s offenses have finished in the top 10 in total yards over six of his nine years as an offensive coordinator. Pretty good.

Why He Fits

Shanahan clearly looks to be the leader in offensive-minded head coaching candidates. And one could argue he’s done far more with less, compared to the No. 2 guy on our list, Josh McDaniels.

There’s the ties with his father to throw in as well.

Additionally, the 49ers have expressed interest in Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

So it’s entirely possible the Niners lure in a Pioli-Shanahan tandem this offseason, although no interview has been announced.

Why He Doesn’t

Shanahan is moderately young, 37 years old, although that seems to be a very minor question mark at this point. He has a proven track record already.

Still, this would be Shanahan’s first job as a head coach, if accepted. So it’s easy to wonder if this adjustment could reveal potential flaws in Shanahan’s ability to handle an entire roster and not just one side of the ball.

Additionally, Shanahan has been linked to the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy too. And that might be a better fit anyway. The Broncos are a year removed from a Super Bowl title, have a great defense, playmaking wide receivers and a young quarterback — Paxton Lynch — Shanahan can groom.

The 49ers don’t have any of that.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Shanahan land elsewhere. But if San Francisco can somehow pull this off, Shanahan should be the team’s No. 1 coaching target this offseason without question.

