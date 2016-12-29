49ers have second chance at top pick: Steelers to rest starters vs Browns

The San Francisco 49ers will have a second chance to earn the rights to the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers will rest their starters against the Cleveland Browns, while the Seattle Seahawks will play at full strength at San Francisco. If the Browns win and the Niners lose, San Francisco will own the first pick come April.

The San Francisco 49ers Christmas Eve victory over the Los Angeles Rams took them from the top overall pick back to number two. The 49ers have another chance at the first pick, however, as the Pittsburgh Steelers will be resting key starters against the 1-14 Cleveland Browns.

After a 2008 concussion scare to Ben Roethlisberger in a meaningless Week 17 game, Mike Tomlin is hesitant to play his starters next week against the lowly Browns. The Steelers, after all, have the three seed locked up and cannot move up or down in the AFC standings. As a result, Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, and Maurkice Pouncey, among others, will likely sit for most or all of Sunday’s season finale between the Browns and the Steelers.

The Browns have a greater strength of schedule than the 49ers. Hence, if the Browns can pull off the victory over the Steelers backups and the 49ers fall to the Seahawks starters, the Niners will end up with the top pick.

