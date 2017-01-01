49ers’ GM Trent Baalke steered team away from Adam Gase

In his first season as a head coach, the Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase has led the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But as Jay Glazer reported during the “NFL on FOX” pregame show on Sunday, the 38-year-old nearly got a head coaching gig earlier in San Francisco until 49ers general manager Trent Baalke intervened.

Baalke has served as the Niners GM during a tumultuous period from 2011 to present, though Glazer also reported that he’s recently learned that he’s out.

Trent Baalke has been informed he's being fired, Chip Kelly has not. He's mtg w ownership after game — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

Adam Gase was informed he was choice as 49er coach 2 yrs ago then at last minute told Baalke pushed to go the other way, Gase was stunned — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

If Kelly indeed gets fired, the 2017 49ers will be led by their fourth head coach in four years after Jim Harbaugh (2014), Jim Tomsula (2015) and Kelly.