49ers GM Search: Patriots’ Nick Caserio turns down interview

The San Francisco 49ers may appear to be a likely destination for New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but they will not become “Patriots West” as some have suggested. Nick Caserio,the Patriots directory of player personnel and a top candidate for the 49ers open GM position, has turned down the opportunity to interview with San Francisco.

Caserio reportedly received advice not to interview with the 49ers organization, as the franchise has shown remarkable instability in recent years. While this may push Jed York‘s hand into giving the new GM and head coach a long leash, it may also suggest a future in the hands of an irresponsible owner. It appears Caserio will not take his chances.

The 49ers have several other GM candidates, including Eliot Wolf of the Packers and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick — who has also been linked with McDaniels as a potential package.

Whoever San Francisco hires, much work is yet to be done. The 49ers are years away from becoming respectable again and the job is a big one.

