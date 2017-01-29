49ers General Manager Search Down to Three Candidates, per Report

CSN Bay Area is reporting the San Francisco 49ers have narrowed their general manager search down to three candidates, and an official announcement could be made early this week.

For most of last week, a common thought was the San Francisco 49ers had narrowed down their general manager search down to two candidates — Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough.

But, according to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, a third name has emerged in the attempt to replace former Niners GM Trent Baalke.

Citing a source close to the situation, Maiocco reported San Francisco might be honing in on ESPN analyst Mark Dominik, who has ties with assumed head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan and Dominik worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2004 and 2005, according to the report. Dominik’s role in Tampa Bay was as the team’s director of pro scouting, eventually leading to a general manager stead between 2009 and 2013.

No reports of an official interview between the Niners and Dominik have emerged.

It’s possible San Francisco is adding a name like Dominik’s to the mix, especially after Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation reported some concern about McDonough’s reputation in Arizona.

If Paton — who has also interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ GM vacancy — is no longer an option, it’s feasible the Niners wanted to have a backup choice in place if they felt McDonough’s apparent issues were of reasonable worry.

San Francisco could make a final decision for the general manager position this week, per Maiocco.

