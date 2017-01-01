49ers Eyeing Trent Kirchner, Scott Fitterer, Louis Riddick, per Report
The San Francisco 49ers have reported interest in two Seattle Seahawks executives, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, as well as ESPN’s Louis Riddick to fill the vacant general manager spot following the firing of Trent Baalke.
According to a report from CBS Sports Jason La Canfora, the Niners are eyeballing two Seattle Seahawks executives, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, as well as ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick.
49ers have interest in two of Seattle's top personnel men – Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer. Also, as reported, high on Louis Riddick
Kirchner is currently serving as the Seahawks’ Co-Director of Player Personnel. Fitterer is Seattle’s director of college scouting. Both have been largely responsible for the creation of one of the league’s better rosters in recent seasons.
Riddick has ties to the 49ers.
San Francisco drafted Riddick, a former safety, in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He never saw action with the Niners that season and primarily served as a backup defensive back with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders before moving to the personnel department with the Washington Redskins after his retirement.
Riddick was last a director of personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.