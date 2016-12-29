49ers Draft: All eyes on Mitch Trubisky in Sun Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position. While the QB class is weak in this year’s draft, the number one prospect Mitch Trubisky and his North Carolina Tar Heels will be in action against the Stanford Cardinal on Friday. His performance could significantly impact his draft status.

The San Francisco 49ers need a quarterback. Colin Kaepernick appears ready to walk away from the team — and he has not done much for the 49ers anyway. Blaine Gabbert‘s contract expires after Sunday’s season finale as well.

This year’s draft is not flush with quarterbacks. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky leads the pack, though his 12 collegiate starts are definitely below ideal for purposes of evaluation. Trubisky has shot up draft boards as the season progressed, torching Florida State and Miami while completing 68.9% of his passes for 28 touchdowns and only four picks.

With only twelve starts, the Sun Bowl opportunity against Stanford could work wonders for Trubisky’s NFL Draft resume. A good performance against a quality opponent and Trubisky could find himself drafted first overall. Perhaps he is not worth that high of a pick, but as the reputed best QB in the draft, this is certainly not out of the question.

A poor performance and Trubisky could find himself being knocked as a flame who has only one season of experience at the collegiate level.

The 49ers will of course be keeping a close eye on this game — and Trubisky. With the 49ers need at the position, the North Carolina QB could find himself on the opposite coast next fall.

This article originally appeared on