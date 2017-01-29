49ers Don’t Have to Worry about Losing a General Manager Candidate, as Colts Hire Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Chris Ballard to fill their general manager void, which leaves the San Francisco 49ers’ three remaining options still in play.

Sunday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Indianapolis Colts were hiring Chris Ballard, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, to fill their own vacancy at general manager.

The #Colts have hired GM Chris Ballard, formerly of the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2017

The Colts had fired former GM Ryan Grigson and emerged as the second team, outside the San Francisco 49ers, with a vacancy at the position. San Francisco, of course, had parted ways with former general manager Trent Baalke at the conclusion of 2017.

Ballard declined an interview opportunity with the Niners earlier this offseason. Given San Francisco’s reputation of firing off head coaches and front-office instability, it’s not surprising Ballard wanted greener pastures.

San Francisco’s search is now down to three candidates — Terry McDonough, George Paton and Mark Dominik.

There is a bit of a twist here though.

The Niners are widely expected to land current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who has also met with both Paton and McDonough, per reports.

But what if the Colts suddenly decide to part ways with incumbent head coach Chuck Pagano, despite the belief he’d be safe for another year?

It’s possible Ballard goes this route. If so, Shanahan might be enticed to go to Indianapolis and have the opportunity to work with quarterback Andrew Luck.

This is a remote scenario at this point, and all signs are still pointing to Shanahan sticking it out with the Niners after Super Bowl LI. Yet the looming uncertainty atop the Colts front office could still have some San Francisco fans worrying a bit.

At least the Colts won’t be plucking one of the Niners’ GM targets now.

This article originally appeared on