49ers DE DeForest Buckner Named to NFL’s All-Rookie Team

San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner has been named to the Pro Football Writers’ NFL All-Rookie team for the 2016 season, in an announcement reported on by CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

The Niners selected Buckner seventh overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. And while he took a while to get acclimated to life at the NFL level, the former Oregon Duck managed to come on strong late in the season and was one of the few bright spots the 49ers had in an otherwise forgettable year.

Buckner, who paired up with former Oregon teammate Arik Armstead for the first half of the year, finished with 73 tackles on the year, which ranked second among all defensive tackles.

Additionally, Buckner was tied for the team lead in sacks (six), which also ranked fourth among all NFL rookies.

No wonder why San Francisco relied upon him so heavily, as Pro Football Focus’ Jeff Deeney pointed out late in the season:

Despite missing one game, DeForest Buckner has played more snaps (739) than any other interior lineman in the NFL this season. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) December 6, 2016

Buckner is going to be a main figurehead during San Francisco’s much-needed rebuild.

The hope is for Buckner to emerge as a pocket-wrecking force as well as a dynamic pass-rusher from the interior.

The 6-foot-7 DE has flashed such promise over one season, and the Niners are going to hope that upward trend continues in 2017.

