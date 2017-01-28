49ers could hire Matt LaFleur, longtime Shanahan disciple, as OC

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled greatly on offense the past few seasons. A big reason for this has been poor quarterback play — and coaching. The 49ers may be able to answer one part of that equation in Matt LaFleur, the Falcons quarterbacks coach and longtime Shanahan disciple.

Kyle Shanahan is all but officially the next head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He will likely be announced as the next 49ers coach within 24 hours of the Super Bowl’s conclusion, when the 49ers will finally be allowed to officially offer him the job.

One of Shanahan’s biggest tasks — if not his biggest task — will be finding and developing a quarterback. Even if Colin Kaepernick comes back, the one-time shining star will need a lot of work to develop into a successful NFL QB. Whatever else he does, Shanahan will need a bright mind to lead the offense and develop a QB.

Shanahan may already have that guy, as The Sacramento Bee points out. Matt LaFleur has followed Shanahan around almost everywhere since 2008, having worked for him in Houston and Washington and, now, in Atlanta. LaFleur has been the quarterbacks coach for Washington and Atlanta under Shanahan, and has done well — especially this year with Matt Ryan playing out of his mind.

While it would be unreasonable to expect a Matt Ryan-like performance by whomever the 49ers pick up for next season, LaFleur has shown he can work with QBs like Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins with a good record of success. If the 49ers could somehow steal Cousins away from Washington, LaFleur might make even more sense.

LaFleur may yet stay with Atlanta, but if Shanahan wants to keep working with LaFleur, the 49ers should definitely bring him on board.

