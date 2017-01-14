49ers continue to be patient with head coaching search

The San Francisco 49ers remain the only NFL team without a head coach. While other vacancies have come and gone, the 49ers continue to be patient in their search for a coach and a GM — in some order.

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be patient in their search for a new head coach and general manager to run the organization. While all other head coaching openings — so far, at least — have been filled by their respective NFL franchises, the 49ers continue to wait. Perhaps their desired coach is still occupied with his current job, as is the case with both Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan, both of whom will be coaching their respective offenses next week in the AFC and NFC Championship Games, respectively. Perhaps there is more, though.

The 49ers have a clean slate. Having collapsed from the near-pinnacle of three consecutive NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl heartbreak, the 49ers now dwell in the cellar of the league. As such, everything is being blown up — and the front office is rightfully taking its time in determining a new direction.

As Albert Breer of The MMQB writes, this clean slate is a potentially attractive aspect of the 49ers right now. San Francisco must hire its next coach wisely.

The 49ers still have a lot to figure out — not least of which is who will play quarterback next season. The most important thing right now is putting the right team in place, however long that takes.

This article originally appeared on