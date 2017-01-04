49ers Complete Interview with Bills’ Interim Head Coach Anthony Lynn

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed current Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday, marking the first such interview for the Niners’ vacant head-coaching position.

The San Francisco 49ers have completed the first interview of their process in finding a replacement for fired head coach Chip Kelly.

According to Taylor Price of 49ers.com, current Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn met with the Niners’ top brass in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Lynn also interviewed with San Francisco a year ago, when the team was trying to replace fellow one-and-done head coach Jim Tomsula. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lynn “made a positive impression” on San Francisco’s front office.

The 48-year-old Lynn signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 1992 as a running back. He also played two seasons with the Niners between 1995 and 1996 and even managed to start a game the latter season.

Lynn is primarily known as a running backs coach, and he spent the better part between 2003 and 2015 serving as such for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

In 2015, he signed on with the Buffalo Bills and wound up being the team’s offensive coordinator the following year, following Buffalo’s firing of Greg Roman early into the season. Lynn took over as interim head coach for the Bills after former head coach Rex Ryan was relieved of duties prior to Week 17 of last season.

The Bills lost the one game Lynn was coaching, 30-10 to the Jets.

San Francisco still has a number of interviews to conduct, but it’s a good thing the team at least has some familiarity with one of its candidates.

This article originally appeared on