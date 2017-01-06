49ers Coaching & General Manager Search: A Tracker and Timetable for Weekend’s Interviews
San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York is hot on the trail for a new general manager and head coach. And this weekend offers up the bulk of top-tier candidate interviews.
As of Friday, January 6, the San Francisco 49ers will have interviewed two candidates for their head coaching position — Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
Niner Noise 16h
2017 NFL Draft: Full 7-Round Mock for the San Francisco 49ers
More headlines around FanSided:
17h – 2017 NFL Mock Draft: New Regimes Create New Problems1 d – Why the 49ers Are a Top Destination for GM Candidates1 d – What Are the Chances the 49ers Land Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as New Head Coach?1 d – Why Firing GM Trent Baalke Was the Right Move for the 49ers1 d – 2017 NFL Draft: What Are the Chances the 49ers Land Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett?
The Niners also interviewed Green Bay Packers director of football operations, Eliot Wolf on Thursday, per the team’s website. Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton is also on the list for Friday interviews.
49ers.com also compiled another list of pending candidates, many of whom will meet with CEO Jed York’s staff, including Paraag Marathe, this weekend.
Let’s take a look at the candidates and schedule.
General Manager Interviews
San Francisco will be meeting with New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio on Saturday, while the Patriots are on their playoff bye week.
Other names linked to the Niners’ GM spot include ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Indianapolis Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III and Seattle Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner. But these interviews are likely to be scheduled sometime next week.
San Francisco will also be conducting an interview with Carolina Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane next week as well.
Head Coach Interviews
Along with Caserio, York and Marathe will meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
More from Niner Noise
- San Francisco 49ers: Why Having a Franchise Quarterback Is Essential in the NFL3h ago
- 2017 NFL Draft: Full 7-Round Mock for the San Francisco 49ers8h ago
- Why the 49ers Are a Top Destination for GM Candidates16h ago
- What Are the Chances the 49ers Land Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as New Head Coach?1 d ago
- Why Firing GM Trent Baalke Was the Right Move for the 49ers1 d ago
McDaniels is considered one of the top coaching candidates on the market this offseason. Additionally, the Niners have an interview scheduled with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay on Monday.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is also scheduled for next week, along with Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.
Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone and Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott are also on the list.