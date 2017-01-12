4 Things Chargers Fans Can Do Without An NFL Team

San Diego Chargers fans are angry about the team’s relocation to Los Angeles, but here are four things that fans can do to take their mind off the move.

San Diego Chargers fans woke up Thursday morning to find out they no longer have an NFL team. Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced today that the Chargers are exercising their option to move to Los Angeles and join the Los Angeles Rams in their new stadium – a move that left San Diegans angry and disappointed.

If you’re a Chargers fan, you’re probably looking for something to do right now. Some way to vent that anger and frustration (not counting those who’ve already said they’re burning their Chargers gear). So we here at Local POV have compiled a short list of things to do in San Diego that might help you relax and cope with the departure of your football team.

1. ULTRAZONE Laser Tag

Go ahead, run around and pretend to shoot people at this multi-level laser tag facility. ULTRAZONE claims that no two laser tag games are alike on its massive playing field that includes all sorts of effects like fog and hidden targets. There are also robotic game elements that will jump out and surprise you, just like the knowledge that the Chargers already had a Los Angeles logo prepared.

2. Go to the San Diego Zoo

What melts anger faster than cute animals? Look at all the cute baby animals! The San Diego Zoo is still one of the best known zoos in the country and a relatively inexpensive place to take your family or, say, a group of disgruntled Chargers fans. There’s no way you can still be ticked off at a football team that was terrible this year anyway when you’re gazing at these adorable faces:

3. Visit a new restaurant

Sometimes eating can help with grief. Like eating all of the dessert and not apologizing for any of it. Check out our list of new restaurants to watch for in San Diego, pick a favorite, demolish the menu and don’t feel like you have to share. Dean Spanos didn’t.

4. Go to the beach

Not to get cliche here, but why not just go down to any of San Diego’s many beaches, open a cold one or find a drink with an umbrella in it, and chill? You can relax in front of some calm blue ocean with your lovely beverage and some fish tacos, while the Chargers can look forward to traffic and smog in Los Angeles. And you’ll spend a lot less for food and parking.

While it’s terrible that the Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, don’t lose hope, San Diego fans. You still live in a city that has perfect weather 99 percent of the time and plenty of other things to do than watch football. You’ll get through this just fine.

