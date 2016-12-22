3 Ways Ravens Can Beat The Steelers Without Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith probably won’t play against the Steelers on Christmas Day:

I’m not going to lie to you Baltimore, if Jimmy Smith can’t play in this game it isn’t good news for the Ravens.Jimmy Smith is one of the purple and black’s most important players. Without him, the Steelers arsenal of weapons looks pretty daunting. Antonio Brown is playing lights out. Le’Veon Bell is a great running back who can beat you on the ground and as a receiver. Eli Rogers is getting the job done for Ben Roethlisberger. This game was never going to be easy and its tougher without Smith.

That does not mean that the end of the world is coming. Roethlisberger can light the Ravens up, we’ve seen it before. However we have also seen the Ravens shut down the Steelers offense and give them a rough day at work. The 5-11 Ravens beat the Steelers twice last season; the second outing was supposed to be a massacre of the Ravens. Baltimore has Pittsburgh’s number. The Ravens are looking for their fifth straight win against their arch rival.

For now, we have to assume that Jimmy Smith is going to miss the penultimate game of the regular season. With everything on the line there is no excuse that will be satisfactory. John Harbaugh and his staff have to put together a game plan to overcome the loss to Smith. What does that plan look like?

Stopping Antonio Brown Takes A Village

The good news for the Ravens is that they didn’t depend solely on Smith to stop Brown earlier this season. The Ravens never seldom left any of their cornerbacks on an island with Brown. The Ravens either had a linebacker helping underneath or a safety over the top. Roethlisberger has plenty of weapons, but Brown is the game changing talent on which he leans. Pees has to force the future Hall of Fame QB, to lean on his other weapons.

The strategy is essentially the same as it was in November. The Ravens have to help Tavon Young and Shareece Wright when they are across from the best receiver in football. Pees has to make sure that Brown is stuck in heavy traffic. Brown may not be the only player that Baltimore must stop, but he certainly is the most dangerous.

The Ravens plan to not ask too much of the corner covering Brown will stay intact. Without Smith stopping Brown by committee is even more important.

Make Big Ben’s Life Miserable

The Ravens know better than any team in the NFL, that the only way to stop Roethlisberger is to get him on the ground. The last time the Ravens played the Steelers, Roethlisberger was coming back from a leg injury. Now, the Steelers quarterback is at full strength. The Ravens have to make him uncomfortable, give him constant pressure and make sure to get as many hits on him as possible.

Look for Pees to pull into his bag of tricks. Look for creative stunts that gets the Steelers offensive line in tough spots. The Ravens are going to bring timely blitzes to get the Steelers off the field. That’s what they did in November and that’s what they will do again. This time Elvis Dumervil is back from his ankle injury, which adds explosive ability to the Ravens pass rush.

Any time the Ravens can get pressure with a four or five man rush will be huge. Pees has to call a masterful game if the Ravens are going to win.

Keep The Steelers Offense Off The Field:

The Ravens offense needs to bring their A game. There is just no other way to put it. If Joe Flacco and company give the Steelers any help at all, the defense will be overly burdened. Long drives are just what the doctor ordered for the Ravens. Hopefully running the football is a pill that the Ravens coaching staff can swallow; it could be the key to the game.

One of the reasons the Ravens won earlier this season was that they never allowed Roethlisberger to get into a rhythm. The defense got off the field on third downs and the offense did just enough to be successful. The offense has to stay on the field and move the ball. The more time of possession the purple and black get, the better.

Baltimore needs this game and they need it badly. There is probably no playoffs for the Ravens if they lose this game. Keep it locked to Ebony Bird for everything you need to know about the Ravens.

