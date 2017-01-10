3 Players the Philadelphia Eagles could look to move in the off-season

As the off-season looms, roster turnover is almost inescapable.

Ultimately, the players who are worthy of wearing the Philadelphia Eagles green on game day is up to the team. We’ll all still speculate about who could be cut or traded. We’ll all weigh in on the contracts that can be renegotiated this off-season.

Spotrac.com says the Eagles are projected to have 12,440,825 million dollars in cap room, but a few moves can increase that number, giving them an ample amount of room to sign talent during the free agency period.

Let’s examine a few!

Jason Peters:

Jason Peters is an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2019. He’ll be 34 years old in 2017 and slated to make 11,200,000 million dollars. That number will increase in 2018 to 11,250,000 million. Saying Peters is on the decline isn’t really accurate. After all, he did just make his ninth NFL Pro Bowl.

Questions about whether or not Peters should stay have increased due to his age, cap number and the fact the Eagles may have his replacement in Lane Johnson.

Howie Roseman is the executive vice president of football operations, and he hasn’t shown any interest in trading Peters. It may be a good idea to explore their options as Peters does have trade value.

Connor Barwin:

Connor Barwin, a fan favorite, has been speculated to be someone the Eagles could move this off-season. He’s more of a 3-4 outside linebacker who’s had a down year playing as a 4-3 defensive end. He only registered 34 tackles (20 solo 14 assist), five sacks, and one forced fumble during the 2016 season. That’s a drop off from the 54 tackles (44 solo 10 assist) seven sacks, and forced fumble he had in the 3-4 scheme last year.

The Eagles just paid Vinny Curry a boat load of cash, and they seem to want to see him on the field more. Losing Barwin might be worth it in order to get Curry more snaps. Cutting Barwin will save the Eagles $7,750,000 million dollars with only $600,000 in dead cap in 2017, and save $10,250,000 in 2018 with zero dead cap.

Ryan Mathews lead the Eagles in rushing touchdowns during the 2016 season with eight. No one will complain about that, but the issues with Mathews have been he has a problem staying healthy and has a hard time protecting the ball.

Mathews has only played all 16 games once in his career, and that was three years ago in 2013 when he played with the San Diego Chargers. As an Eagle, Mathews has six fumbles (five of them lost), and for his career, he’s had 21 fumbles and has lost 13 of those.

The Eagles need to obtain a more reliable tailback if they want to have a well balanced offense.

The future looks bright:

Losing starters may seem detrimental, but it really isn’t. Jason Peters could easily be replaced by Lane Johnson, and the Eagles could move Halapoulivaati Vaitai aka “Big V” to right tackle. Barwin’s departure opens things up for Vinny Curry and Marcus Smith.

The Eagles are expected to draft a running back in this coming draft so losing Mathews wouldn’t hurt. Also keep in mind the fact that the Eagles drafted Wendell Smallwood, so they might want to give him a chance.

Remember the “Dream Team” and what we learned from them? A spending spree during the free agency period isn’t the answer. It’s going to take a mix of veterans and young players at every position. First things first though. This team needs money. Expect guys to move.

