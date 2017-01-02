3 Games in 2016 The Baltimore Ravens Wish They Could Have Back

Even at an 8-8 record, the Ravens still had a chance to make the playoffs at the end of the season. Here are 3 games they wish they could have back.

For teams that did not make the playoffs, there are always the “what-ifs.” What if they could’ve pulled out the last second win or what if they could’ve played a complete 4 quarters. For the Baltimore Ravens, there were many of these this season. They finished the season at a disappointing 8-8 but could have easily finished 11-5 or 10-6.

Keep in mind, the Ravens had a chance to make the playoffs. There were not many losses this season where they were blown out. In most cases, they held the lead coming into the 4th quarter or had a chance to win at the end of the game.

They controlled their own destiny at the end of the season, but could not win the big games. If you take away 2 or 3 losses then they most likely make the playoffs in a wild-card spot. Instead, they must address problems on both sides of the ball and look towards 2017.

Here are 3 games in 2016 the Ravens wish they could have back

Week 4: Ravens vs. Raiders

The Ravens came into this game riding a 3-0 start to the 2016 season. After a disappointing 2015 season, it looked like the birds were on a comeback to the playoffs. They came up against a young and talented Raiders team, led by 3rd year quarterback Derrick Carr.

The offense only put up 6 points in the first half and still out-gained the Raiders by almost 200 yards in the game. Down 21-19 in the 4th quarter, Lawrence Guy forced a fumble, which led to a Terrance West touchdown.

Dean Peas and the defense then went into prevent mode and let the Raiders drive down the field. Derrick Carr only needed 6 plays and less than 90 seconds to find Michael Crabtree in the end-zone for the game winning score. It was like the Ravens wanted the Raiders to drive down the field and score. The secondary did not put any pressure on the receivers and they paid for it.

The Ravens had a chance to get into field goal range, but an incomplete pass to Kamar Aiken on 4th down ended the game.

Week 6: Ravens vs. Giants

I attended this game and it was even more frustrating to watch in person.

The Ravens dominated the majority of the game and forced 3 turnovers from the Giants. They led 10-7 at halftime and could have been up by more. The defense had shut down the Giants wide receivers but corner-back Jimmy Smith left the game with a concussion.

When Jimmy Smith went out, a man named Odell Beckham Jr. took over in the 2nd half. He torched the Ravens secondary for a career high 222 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. After his game winning touchdown with over a minute left to play, he proposed to his long time partner, the field goal net.

I believe if Jimmy Smith played the second half, the Ravens would have won the game. Tavon Young and Jerraud Powers had no chance against a receiver like Beckham. The loss gave the Ravens their 4th straight after starting the season 3-0.

Week 16: Ravens vs. Steelers

Of course this game has to make the list.

By far one of the most heartbreaking losses the Ravens have suffered in franchise history. This loss ranks up with the Billy Cundiff missed field goal in 2012.

A prime-time match-up with their rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas day for the AFC North title, what more could you ask for? The Ravens came into this game with every thing on the line, but could not win.

Joe Flacco played a mistake free game and did enough for the Ravens to win the game. Dropped touchdown passes by tight ends and mistakes on special teams held the offense back from scoring 40+ points. Instead, they settled for 27, which was not enough to win the game.

A 10 yard run by Kyle Juszczyk put the Ravens up by 3 with a minute to play. The Steelers had to drive almost the length of the field to score and did exactly that. All it took was an outstretched arm by Antonio Brown to end the Raven’s season. The Steelers scored with 10 seconds left and sent the Ravens packing for the off-season.

