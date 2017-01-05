More than 25 percent of Packers’ roster is on injury report heading into playoff game

The Green Bay Packers aren’t in the best of shape heading into their wild card game against the New York Giants on Sunday (4:40 p.m. ET, FOX). The Packers had 14 players on their injury report – albeit the list includes linebacker Julius Peppers sitting out because he got the day off.

The other players are actually nursing injuries. Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Joe Thomas (back) did not practice Wednesday.

Wideout Randall Cobb (ankle), guard T.J. Lang (foot), linebackers Jayrone Elliott (hand) and Nick Perry (hand) and cornerback Damarious Randall (knee) were limited. Tackles Bryan Bulaga (abdomen) and Jason Spriggs (shoulder), linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder), fullback Aaron Ripkowski (hamstring) and guard/center JC Tretter (knee) fully participated.

The good news for Green Bay fans? Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson were nowhere to be found on the report.