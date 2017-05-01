2018 NFL Mock Draft: Welcome to Cleveland, Sam Darnold

With the 2017 draft in the books, we now turn our attention to the future again with this incredibly early 2018 NFL Mock Draft

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of the NFL Draft. It’s where teams are built, and fans can never get enough of it. All off season consists of talking about who their team should grab. Then it’s all about biting their nails down to nothing while hoping that player lasts just a few more picks. Well with the excitement of the 2017 version over, we are ready to look ahead with this first round 2018 NFL Mock Draft.

Sure, it’s incredibly early for this, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. We still know what each team’s needs may be and there’s a ton of players in the NCAA world just waiting to be selected. What’s more, we can also project which players are going to be entering the draft based on talent.

For instance, the upcoming No. 1 overall pick in this 2018 NFL Mock Draft will have the option to return to school. However, it’s unlikely as of now that he does head back to that institution.

The picks here will be made based on where each team stands in the Oddshark’s Super Bowl 52 odds. There also won’t be trades, because anyone who watched the past draft knows how crazy that is to predict. So with all that said, the Cleveland Browns are on the clock in this first edition of the 2018 NFL Mock Draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB — USC

There’s a reason the Cleveland Browns are known as the “Factory of Sadness.” Since re-entering the NFL in 1999 they’ve swung and missed time and time again when trying to get a quarterback. They’ve been so bad at it, there’s even been a jersey displayed in a store window poking fun at the couple dozen different starters they have had since their re-inception.

Missing on guys like Brady Quinn, Tim Couch, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel have left them a little gun-shy. Maybe that’s why the team with three picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft steered clear of drafting anyone at the spot. They even avoided taking Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who slipped to the 12th overall pick. Instead of taking the National Championship signal-caller — who some thought was the best in the draft — they traded down with the Houston Texans.

They went with Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer finally as a Day 2 pick (No. 52 overall), but there’s a lot in his game not to like. So with them on the board early here there will be one of two options. Bite the bullet and select Sam Darnold from USC — if they don’t like what they see in Kizer that is, or get a Robert Griffin III type package for the right to draft him — if they do like what Kizer .

Darnold is a redshirt sophomore, so there’s no guarantee he will come out in 2018, but if he does, he’s a sure fire No. 1 pick. With size, mobility, arm strength and leadership already on display and at just 19 years old (he’ll be only 20 if he enters the 2018 draft), he’s far and away the top player on draft boards if he comes out.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Luke Falk, QB — Washington State

Another team that needs a quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers. They owned the second pick in 2017 as well, but felt comfortable enough with journeyman Brian Hoyer under center to trade away that pick in one of the oddest moves of the night.

San Francisco dropped one spot as they made a deal with the Chicago Bears, who took Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina. It was odd, because the Bears had just spent big money on Mike Glennon to play the position. The Bears being unsure about Glennon before he ever takes a snap isn’t a great indicator for a much-less hyped signee like Hoyer. The Niners most likely won’t be thrilled at the long term prospects of Hoyer, and that’s why they make it back-to-back quarterbacks here by selecting Luke Falk from Washington State.

Falk has excellent height at 6-4, but can stand to add some weight to handle NFL punishment as he’s listed at just 214 pounds. He has adequate arm strength and incredible poise in the pocket. Rattling Falk is hard to do, and that can go a long way when talking about quarterbacks.

In three seasons for Washington State, Falk has 10,888 yards with 89 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would be a lot of fun for head coach Kyle Shanahan to work with.

3. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB – UCLA

In the 2017 draft the New York Jets got one of the better bargains when LSU safety Jamal Adams was available with the sixth overall pick. It may sound high for a safety, but Adams proved to be as talented as they come and could help the Jets rebuild their once vaunted defensive backfield.

Attention now has to be turned to the quarterback position. The Jets enter the 2017 season with Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty as the quarterbacks who will compete for the starting job. That’s something they clearly made a decision not to change as they looked to address other areas in the 2017 draft. With a loaded quarterback group in the 2018 class, that doesn’t continue for them. They take the third best signal-caller on the board in Josh Rosen with their pick in this 2018 NFL Mock Draft.

Rosen has had bad luck with injuries in his two seasons with the Bruins, but came to UCLA with the promise of superstardom. When healthy, it’s not hard to see why. He has the prototypical frame, mechanics and everything in-between that you want from a potential franchise player at the position. Though he may not have the college production to his credit just yet, he has the very real potential to develop into the franchise quarterback the Jets have long searched for.

4. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Kirk, WR — Texas A&M

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2016 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Jared Goff out of Cal. He struggled mightily as a rookie, going 0-7 as a starter and looking about as raw as a first overall pick has ever looked. Acquiring his services meant they had to sit out the entire first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, thus keeping the roster depleted of first round talent to aid in Goff’s development.

In this 2018 NFL Mock draft they try and make up for that. The Rams go out and grab Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk, who is considered by many to be the top receiver in the draft next season.

Kirk’s production as a sophomore when he was expected to be a breakout star in the college football season was ultimately underwhelming. However, the 5-11 wideout has retained much of his hype and rightfully so. He’s a dynamic weapon that’s capable crisp route-running and creating separation in most any matchup. People can knock him for his size and call him a slot guy, but I don’t buy it.

Obviously if Kirk fails to produce again as a junior, this won’t be the case with him going off the board with the fourth-overall pick. Much like with Rosen at quarterback, though, if he delivers on the hype, there are going to be team’s clamoring for him and he’ll be a fantastic weapon for Goff and the Rams.

5. Chicago Bears: Da’Shawn Hand, DE — Alabama

Not many people will understand the motivation for the Chicago Bears moving up one spot in the opening minutes of the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. There were no indications the San Francisco 49ers were going to go quarterback, but the Bears felt they had to pick second to secure the rights to North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Not only was this move odd because Trubisky most likely is still there at pick No. 3, but the Bears also just gave Mike Glennon a pretty hefty contract to be their starting quarterback. Obviously they see Glennon as a one-year starter while Trubisky learns, but they still gave up three picks — a third and fourth this year and a third next — for that one spot.

They also failed to get better on defense by selecting an elite player. This season they decide to do just that and tab Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand for the job. The 6-4, 280-pound Hand steps into a leadership role for the Crimson Tide after seeing several of his teammates head into the draft this past season.

His size and experience in Nick Saban’s defense gives him a great shot at being a solid defensive player that can help everyone around him get better.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen, QB — Wyoming

2017 will be a make-or-break season for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. The third-overall pick in 2014 out of UCF, Bortles has had an up-and-down tenure for the Jags. He’s had times where he looks like a true franchise player, and he’s also had times where he looks totally lost on the field.

This season will be his final year to prove he can be the man for them. To help him as much as possible, Jacksonville selected the best running back in the draft in LSU’s Leonard Fournette, which should take the pressure of Bortles. However, it’s still hard to bet on him until you see him improve.

Bortles has completed 58.9, 58.6 and again 58.9 percent of his passes the past three seasons. He’s also thrown at least 16 interceptions in each season in the NFL for a total of 51 picks in just three years. There’s no reason to think that he will suddenly snap out of that, so Jacksonville pulls the plug and keeps the quarterback picks coming with Josh Allen from Wyoming.

Allen is a projection pick here. After considering leaving school this past season, the redshirt sophomore decided to return for his senior season, which was the right move. He has the tools to succeed and an NFL body at 6-5 and over 220 pounds. What he doesn’t have yet is the refinement to his game, but if he cleans up the turnovers in 2017, he could find his way into the top 10. A team like the Jags makes perfect sense as he brings similar size and arm strength to Bortles, but gives them hope for better development than he has shown.

7. Buffalo Bills: Derrius Guice, RB — LSU

With their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills went all in for the future. They owned the tenth overall pick but made a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs made the move to get Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, the strong-armed quarterback. The Bills dropped down to number 27, which they used for cornerback Tre’Davious White. The arrival of White helps ease the loss of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who went to the New England Patriots.

They also got the Chiefs third-round pick this season and their first-round pick in 2018 in the same deal. With their first of two selections in the 2018 opening round the Bills look toward the future again. Running back LeSean McCoy has still been an effective weapon, but the injuries are starting to pile up and it doesn’t look to get better with age. Buffalo adds a young back to make sure they stay strong in the ground game with LSU’s Darrius Guice.

Guice was able to showcase his skills in 2016 thanks to some missed games by Leonard Fournette. The result was a 7.6 yard per carry average from the 220-pound sophomore. He finished the year with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and should only get better with a full season as the lead back.

8. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Jefferson, ILB — Texas

There were some questions early in the 2017 draft about the Los Angeles Chargers looking for an eventual replacement for quarterback Philip Rivers. The veteran gunslinger is getting up there in age, but the truth is he isn’t slowing down any. That means that they continue to do like they did in this current draft — where they took Clemson receiver Mike Williams — and just keep adding talent to other positions.

This time it’s an interior linebacker they go with in Malik Jefferson from Texas. The 238-pound linebacker has the speed and athleticism to be a sideline-to-sideline type of linebacker that can be incredibly disruptive. The problem so far has been some nagging injury concerns; however, should that prove to be in the past he can fly up some draft boards.

For Los Angeles, adding Jefferson to the mix gives them an outright scary group of defenders. Defensive end Joey Bosa was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and they locked up outside linebacker Melvin Ingram as well. Now a player who recorded 60 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore coming in only makes them a bigger threat as they look to catch up to the other AFC West teams.

9. New Orleans Saints: Arden Key, DE — LSU

The New Orleans Saints had two first round picks in 2017 thanks to their trade with the New England Patriots in which they surrendered wide receiver Brandin Cooks. With their original pick — number 12 overall — they got the highest rated cornerback in the draft in Marshon Lattimore.

The Ohio State product played just one season for the Buckeyes, but was very impressive in his lone year. He has ideal size and speed for the position and will surely be a day one starter. With the pick they acquired from New England — the 32nd and final pick in Round 1 — New Orleans snatched up another potential starter in offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk out of Wisconsin.

In all honesty that second pick should have been a defensive player as well since they’re just awful on that side of the ball. Alas, it wasn’t but with their 2018 first round pick it will be again as they take LSU defensive end Arden Key. The sophomore pass rusher broke out with 11 sakcs and 12.5 tackles for a loss. He’s incredibly long at 6-6, but can add some weight as the Tigers list him at 231 pounds.

He’s the perfect complement to the much bulkier Cameron Jordan, who currently is the best defensive end for the Saints. The only issue is that Key left the team this offseason for personal reasons. Though they hope he returns, his immediate future is uncertain. If he returns and has the same type of production, though, the Saints will jump at the chance to add him.

10. Detroit Lions: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB — Alabama

In the first round of the 2017 draft they went with Florida middle linebacker Jarrad Davis to try and help their struggling defense. While Davis is a solid tackler, he won’t be able to fix all the issues on defense by himself.

The Lions struggled to stop the pass and they can use a player to shut down team’s number one receivers. While Darius Sly has been a good corner, he isn’t considered one of the elites. The signing of D.J. Hayden won’t do much to help either as there’s little hope the former Raiders first round bust will turn things around. Instead they try and get themselves a legitimate corner in Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He has prototypical NFL size at 6-1 and 203 pounds, plus had a breakout season in his second year with the Tide. The sophomore defensive back had 66 tackles — including an impressive 5.5 for a loss as he showed the willingness to stick his nose in there and deliver hits. Fitzpatrick also proved to be a ballhawk with six interceptions after recording two during his freshman campaign. His addition will go a long way towards improving the Lions pass defense, which is imperative they do if they ever want to dethrone the pass-happy Green Bay Packers.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Smith, LB — USC

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked everyone when they used the ninth pick on John Ross, the speedy-receiver out of Washington. Not only did Cincy already have an outstanding receiver selected in the top ten in A.J. Green, but Ross really was a one-year wonder.

The Washington wide out struggled with durability concerns his whole career for the Huskies but then garnered huge praise for his record-setting 4.22 second time in the 40-yard dash. What people seemed to gloss over was this was the only thing he did in the combine as he hurt himself on the run.

Thanks to their infatuation with Ross’ speed the Bengals still will need help on defense. For that help they look to a familiar place with USC. The Bengals recently parted ways with former Trojan linebacker Rey Maualuga, who had an excellent career for them. Now they get the next in a long line of great UC linebackers in Cameron Smith.

The 245-pound Smith is another underclassman making the top of this list and is coming off a season in which he recorded 83 tackles. He’s not just a hard hitter though as the 245-pounder recorded three interceptions as a freshman for Southern Cal. One of those three he was able to turn into six-points and could be a real playmaker at the next level as well.

12. Washington Redskins: Harold Landry, OLB — Boston College

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Nothing in how Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder runs his football club suggests that he knows what he’s doing. Whenever he gets a good coach — like Mike Shanahan — he forces him to use a dud of a player — like quarterback Robert Griffin III. Then when he gets a good general manager like Scot McLoughan, he fires him and allows his buddy and team president Bruce Allen to take control again.

They usually then blunder their way back to mediocrity and eventually have to hire people who know football again to build them back up. Their history of doing this makes it shocking that they didn’t blow it when Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen fell to them this weekend.

Allen is a perfect fit in the Redskins 3-4 defense since he played in a similar system while at ‘Bama. With him taking up double teams there will be space free for some playmaking outside linebackers, like Boston College’s Harold Landry.

Landry broke out in 2016 with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He had a total of 22 tackles for a loss, which made him one of the more impactful players in the ACC.

13. Tennessee Titans: Jerome Baker, LB — Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans shocked a lot of people when they went Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis fifth overall. Not that they went receiver of course, because they needed one, but it was who they took. Many draft experts had Clemson’s Mike Williams ranked higher, but the Titans obviously felt otherwise by making Davis the first wideout off the board.

With their second pick in the draft — 18th selection — they went with USC cornerback/return man Adoree’ Jackson. The one knock on Jackson though is that he’s viewed as more of a slot corner than an outside coverage guy. This isn’t to say he can’t handle such a role, but that he would shine more using his shiftiness and instincts to follow the slot receiver around.

Still, Tennessee feels great about their two additions and with their first choice in the 2018 draft they keep making sound choices, this time with Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker. At 225-pounds, he’s a bit small for a linebacker, but with the Titans 3-4 system he can serve as the speedy playmaker opposite the hard hitting Avery Williamson. Tennessee has been making some very sound moves in both the draft and free agency and this pick gets them one step closer towards winning the AFC South.

14. Miami Dolphins: Connor Williams, OT — Texas

With the 22nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins went for the splash pick with the explosive edge rusher Charles Harris. The Missouri defensive end is known for a quick first step and a nasty spin move which results in multiple quarterback sacks and hurries.

They could have gone with some offensive line help as well. This year though, they decide to help clear some holes for running back Jay Ajayi while also giving more time to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They luck out as well in this mock as offensive linemen weren’t taken at a high rate thanks to other holes by the top teams. That makes the huge prospect Connor Williams available at pick 14, and Miami snatches him up.

The 6-6 Williams has long arms and strong hands, but also has the type of quick feet you want in an athletic blind side protector. There’s been a lot of change for him to deal with during his tenure with the Longhorns, but he’s handled it all with class and has always held his own on the field. This could be a steal at this point in the first round for the Fins.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Derwin James, S — Florida State

With their first-round pick this past weekend the Philadelphia Eagles selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett. With their second -ound pick they went with cornerback Sidney Jones from Washington. Both should be impact players although Jones needs possibly an entire season to get over his Achilles tear which he suffered during his pro day.

As bad as the Eagles were at the corner position though, Jones won’t be enough. They need to keep adding playmakers in the secondary and Derwin James of Florida State can be a really good one. It also could let the Eagles move on from Malcolm Jenkins at the spot, which is something they reportedly tried to do during the offseason in their attempt to trade for receiver Brandin Cooks.

Snatching up the top safety in the draft is a huge plus, but even better will be pairing him with Jones, who very well could have been a top-15 pick had it not been for the injury during his pro day. The Eagles could now go from having one of the most picked on secondaries to one of the most feared.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nick Chubb, RB — Georgia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a really good draft. They hit a home run with tight end O.J. Howard in the first round. Pairing him with wide receiver Mike Evans gives quarterback Jameis Winston some serious weapons at his disposal. They also ended up with safety Justin Evans, who hits like a freight train.

One thing that can slow them down though is the running back spot. Starting running back Doug Martin really fell off after getting a big contract in the offseason and he may very well be done if he follows that season up with another dud. In all honesty, there’s no reason to think he will suddenly improve.

If that holds true Tampa could be in the market for a new work horse, and one guy who could excel there is Nick Chubb, from the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs have a history of producing good running backs, and Chubb has the talent to be mentioned with some of the really good ones. Chubb is a load at 228-pounds and burst onto the scene as a freshman with 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns. His sophomore season ended early, but he was on fire before getting hurt, averaging 8.1 yards per rush on 92 carries. He returned in 2016 with 1,130 more yards and another eight scores, but improved throughout the year as he gained comfort returning from his horrific knee injury.

If he can regain 100 percent confidence in that knee, he could cement himself as a first-rounder and help the Bucs backfield tremendously.

17. Baltimore Ravens: Saquon Barkley, RB — Penn State

There were a lot of people who were high on the upside of Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon after being selected in 2016 by the Baltimore Ravens. He was a huge weapon for them as he destroyed teams on the ground and through the air. The jack-of-all-trades running back looked like he could excel for the Ravens.

But instead, he showed he can’t be trusted long term. Dixon was suspended by the league for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s substance abuse program. Baltimore doesn’t need to dump him, but with a guy now in the next stage of drug screening, it’s dangerous to count on him alone.

So Baltimore grabs a feature back with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley as the NFL continues to prove the running back position is not devalued. Barkley has the perfect blend of speed and size as the 223-pound running back can beat people in a multitude of ways. He has averaged 5.7 yards per rush in two seasons with the Nittany Lions and had an impressive 18 touchdowns in 2016. Look for him to only improve in his third season with the club.

18. Cleveland Browns (via Texans): Deon Cain, WR — Clemson

Did anyone watch the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and wonder how the Cleveland Browns were always on the clock? It was crazy how many choices this team had, but they still never found a receiver with legitimate size. As it stands, Cleveland has Corey Coleman at receiver, who is potentially a legitimate No. 1, but his height leaves a little to be desired.

So they do what most teams do when they need a receiver, look to Clemson. The Tigers have been sending talented wide outs to the NFL at a high rate, and the 210-pound Cain is the next in a long line of them. Although Cain has good height at 6-1, he also was a deep threat for Clemson. In two seasons, Cain averaged 18.1 yards per reception and has a total of 14 touchdowns to date.

With so many picks in the first round of both the 2017 and 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns may finally be building a winning franchise. That feels weird to say after so many years of futility, but they really have added some good players over these two drafts.

Head coach Hue Jackson now just needs to do all he can to coach these players up and earn the love of the Dawg Pound forever.

19. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Rudolph, QB — Oklahoma State

The Arizona Cardinals were a beast of a team for three seasons under head coach Bruce Arians. He led the Red Birds to three-straight 10-plus win seasons until last year when the wheels fell off. Their defense just wasn’t as feared and their offense was never really in sync.

Part of the issue was injuries, but part of it is also age. Quarterback Carson Palmer is no spring chicken and they need a contingency plan should Father Time finally say enough is enough for the first overall pick out of USC in 2003.

Mason Rudolph is the guy they choose for the job. Rudolph has NFL size at 6-5 and 235 pounds and is coming off a sensational season which included 4,091 yards with 28 touchdowns and just four picks. The senior quarterback has improved every year on his completion percentage, yards and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He could take over for Palmer from Day 1 if that’s what the Cardinals prefer. He also has the kind of skill set to find a way to go even higher in the draft should he continue to improve upon the kind of season he had had both in 2015 and 2016.

20. Minnesota Vikings: Damon Webb, S/CB — Ohio State

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer likes defense. He’s been a lifelong defensive coordinator and no matter where he goes he has a feared unit. As the defensive coordinator in Dallas under head coach Bill Parcells, he had a top ranked defense that led the team to winning records. He did the same thing in Cincinnati while working with head coach Marvin Lewis.

Then he headed to the Vikings for his first taste as head coach and, despite never taking his team on a deep playoff run, he has made them a competitive unit each and every year. That hasn’t been because of his offense.

Zimmer keeps his team winning his way by picking up Ohio State safety/cornerback Damon Webb. The 5-10, 195-pound Webb can line up deep as a free safety or against wide outs as a corner. He’s the kind of player Zimmer can employ in multiple ways and should really come on in 2017.

Webb played on a defense with three first round picks in cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley as well as safety Malik Hooker. With all of them now in the NFL, Webb should step up as a veteran leader and solidify himself as a first-round pick.

21. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT — Notre Dame

The Carolina Panthers did some patch work to their offensive line this offseason by picking up tackle Matt Kalil to pair with his brother Ryan Kalil who plays center. They also drafted Western Michigan’s Taylor Moton, who will most likely play guard.

However, there’s still questions about the long-term health of Michael Oher, and everyone saw how much this team struggled with poor offensive line play.

After going 15-1 and appearing in the Super Bowl, Carolina fell off in 2016 and struggled to keep quarterback Cam Newton upright. To ensure that doesn’t happen again they get even stronger up front with Mike McGlinchey of Notre Dame. The offensive tackle could have turned pro this season, but decided to finish his time in South Bend instead. Here’s what the big man had to say about that decision to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com:

“I have 19 games left here, and that’s what I fully intend to take on. I have a lot left to learn. I’m not ready to go anywhere. I have the best in the business coaching me each and every day, and it’s to my benefit to just stay here and learn from him, and there’s nothing that I can do to want to change that,” McGlinchey said. “I have no intention of wanting to change that. I haven’t played — I mean I’ve played a lot of football so far, but I have a lot left to accomplish, and I know I’m not going to put myself in a position to go somewhere when I’m not fully ready to, and I’m fully confident that I will be ready at some point, but I don’t think it’ll be after this season.”

With picks on Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and Ohio State receiver Curtis Samuel as well over the weekend, offensive line picks will only help the Panthers as these playmakers will be given space and time to work with.

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT — Clemson

The Indianapolis Colts bulked up their secondary over the weekend. In Round 1 they stopped a bit of a slide from the incredibly talented Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. They did the same thing with Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson, who slid into the second round despite being a first-round talent.

Hooker was a turnover machine for the Buckeyes, recording seven picks and could very well be just as explosive in the pros. One thing to help him do that would be stacking talent on the defensive line. Having a strong front seven gets everything rolling on defense. Stuffing the run forces teams to pass, and a pass rush forces bad throws — which Wilson and Hooker can take advantage of.

The Colts have a bad front seven right now, but taking Clemson’s Christian Wilkins could help change that right away. The 6-4, 310-pound Wilkins won’t provide a ton in the way of pass rush as he has just 5.5 sacks in two seasons. What he can do though is push the line back and wreak havoc on a running game, which the Colts could use on their line. He’s a perfect fit in their 3-4 scheme as he will draw a ton of attention and do the dirty work to free his teammates up for big plays.

23. New York Giants: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT — Western Michigan

If the New York Giants ever want to make a real run at another Super Bowl, they need to protect quarterback Eli Manning. As it stands now, their offensive line has more holes than question marks.

A potential remedy to that is Chukwuma Okorafor, the tackle from Western Michigan. This school was on the radar thanks to the Titans making Corey Davis a premium pick in 2017, and they stay there with the lineman known as “Chuk.”

As good as he has been, the sky is the limit. Okorafor was late to the game of football as his first love was soccer according to a report on American Sports Net:

A soccer player throughout his youth in Botswana, Okorafor found himself playing football as a high school sophomore. First he was a kicker before moving to the offensive line where he ultimately got the radar of the likes of Oklahoma and Florida.

At 6-6 and 331 pounds Okorafor made the right decision switching sports. He has the size to be an absolute mauler, but his background in soccer also gives him some nice athleticism for such a large man. Although, we all have to hope the Giants at least let him kick once

24. Oakland Raiders: Shaun Dion Hamilton, ILB — Alabama

Here’s a team on the rise. For the first time since 2002, the Oakland Raiders had a winning season in 2016. Then they hit some terrible luck as MVP candidate quarterback Derek Carr went down with a broken leg. They were unable to win in the post season without him, but they may have had a hard time making too much noise even with him.

In the postseason teams need defense, and the Raiders are trying to get better in that area after struggling in 2016. They have stud defensive end Khalil Mack, and now they add Shaun Dion Hamilton from Alabama. Of course, being the running mate of Reuben Foster will get him some comparisons to the 2017 first-round pick, but look at how similar they really were coming into Bama according to Andrew Kulha of Bleacher Report in a 2013 piece on the Tide linebacker.

He has good size at 6’1″, 240 pounds, but he also runs a 4.65 40-yard dash, according to 247Sports. Consider last year’s No. 1 inside linebacker recruit and 2013 Alabama signee, 5-star inside linebacker Reuben Foster is also 6’1″, 240, and he runs a 4.60 40-yard dash, according to 247Sports.

With a great middle linebacker, the Raiders may be ready to take the next step.

25. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB/DE — Oklahoma

As part of the trade to get Patrick Mahomes II, the Kansas City Chiefs gave up their first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills. With their own pick earlier — No. 7 in this mock — they went with LSU running back Derrius Guice. Putting him in the backfield either with or to replace LeSean McCoy means the rushing attack won’t miss a beat.

With their offense now improving, they decide to get some help on defense. In 2015 they went with Shaq Lawson as a pass rusher, and they have to hope he improves upon his two sacks from his rookie campaign (in fairness to him, injuries were largely to blame). Should he become a stud like they hope, double and possibly triple teams will come his way.

A second edge rusher is usually needed in such a situation to take advantage. One potential player is outside linebacker/defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from Oklahoma. The 250-pound defender broke out in 2016 with nine sacks. He decided to go back for his senior season, which was a wise move. As it stands now, he could be considered a one-year wonder, so one more season with similar production though and he could be a Day 1 pick.

26. Denver Broncos: Jordan Thomas, CB — Oklahoma

Anyone who has ever watched the Denver Broncos play knows they win with defense. Despite moving on from head coach John Fox to Gary Kubiak, they stayed defensive minded. Now that Kubiak has retired and a former defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph is taking over, there’s no reason to think it will be any different.

Also with Joseph being a former defensive backs coach it would make sense he would want to keep the position of cornerback as elite as possible in Denver. Currently they have Chris Harris, Jr. and Aqib Talib. Harris is an amazing cover corner who should continue to shine.

Talib on the other hand is constantly in trouble and just recently shot himself in the leg. There’s nothing about him that says he can be counted on long term. What’s more, he also just turned 31 years old. That leads to the Broncos taking Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas.

With seven interceptions the past two seasons, Thomas has been a playmaker in the defensive backfield for the Sooners. He was also a sound tackler with 121 takedowns over the past three seasons. He has great height and all the tools necessary to be a solid second corner opposite Harris whenever they decide to move away from Talib.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lamar Jackson, QB — Louisville

Ben Roethlisberger shook some Pittsburgh Steelers fans up this offseason when he started contemplating retirement out loud. The veteran quarterback then said he will be back for 2017, but if he’s already thinking about the end, so too should the decision makers in the Steel City.

Big Ben has made them a contender each and every season he’s been on the field, and they’ve got two Super Bowls to show for his time as a starter. What they don’t want to do though is be caught empty handed when he does hang it up, because it’s not easy to win without a good signal-caller.

With no real long-term starting option on the roster, the Steelers need someone to groom. This could be the year to do it and Lamar Jackson could be the guy to groom. Yes they drafted Joshua Dobbs in the mid rounds of 2017, but he was woefully inaccurate at Tennessee and those types of issues are hard to correct.

Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy for his outstanding 2016 season, and is quite different than what Pittsburgh has had for years in Roethlisberger. At just 205pounds, Jackson needs to hit the weight room, but he has adequate height at 6-3. He killed with both his arm and legs for the Cardinals and can be a real dual threat for the Steelers.

For years they’ve had one of the bigger quarterbacks in the league with Roethlisberger. A move to a shiftier player that can kill teams with his legs as well could really shake things up.

28. Atlanta Falcons: Billy Price, G — Ohio State

While Atlanta Falcons fans will eventually grow to love the emotional Takkarist McKinley, the defensive end out of UCLA wasn’t what all the fans wanted. Many wanted to see the offensive line get corrected, especially the gaping hole at right guard.

What they got in McKinley though is arguably one of the elite rushers in the draft, and they did so in the back end. They believe the hole at guard can be plugged without a first-round pick, and they’re right. There’s not always going to be first-round picks at every starting spot.

Even so, the Falcons could stand to improve the interior of their line and Billy Price does that. He’s a highly respected team captain, who is as good for the morale of the team as he is on the field according to Ryan Ginn from Land of 10:

In addition to being a leader in the offensive line room, Price is a respected voice in the entire locker room. He’s an automatic choice for captain. His leadership over the next year will be invaluable. Furthermore, there’s always the chance that Meyer names him a captain before spring practice.

Price is also expected to spend time at center, so his addition not only helps at guard now, but could help in the middle down the road as well.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Jamarco Jones, OT — Ohio State

With pick No. 29 in this 2018 NFL Mock Draft, the Seattle Seahawks take offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, the talented tackle from Ohio State. Of course, this is just a mock draft and Seahawks fans have to start thinking drafting someone to protect quarterback Russell Wilson is just a pipe dream.

In the first round of the 2017 draft, Seattle had the opportunity to select Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp, but they instead traded out of the round. They could have had a player many considered to be the best lineman in the draft, as well as a guy who can play multiple positions.

To be fair, they did spend a 2016 first-round pick on Texas A&M’s Germain Ifedi, but there’s no guarantees what position he will play. His arrival also didn’t stop Wilson from being sacked 41 times, which was second most in the NFL. To try and end that, they need to go back after some potentially elite talent like Jones.

The junior left tackle was named to the second team All-Big Ten for his 2016 season, which also happened to be his first year as a full-time starter. He had hoped to get into the starting lineup as a sophomore, but then Taylor Decker returned for his senior year to start at left tackle. Jones looked for the best in it as he took another year of mentoring from Decker and now looks to follow him to the pros a couple seasons later.

30. Green Bay Packers: Lorenzo Carter, OLB — Georgia

The Green Bay Packers locked up outside linebacker Nick Perry this offseason after the former first-round pick finally broke out. The defense as a whole still has a lot of work to do though and, with the loss of fellow outside linebacker Julius Peppers, Perry may struggle some with the added attention.

They use the 2018 NFL Draft to try and get Perry some help on the opposite side. Carter is a physical specimen who has amazing length and long arms that 3-4 defenses — like the Packers run — absolutely love. He decided to come back for his senior season, but even before the 2016 year Dan Mathews of Gridiron Now thought he was already nearing first round status.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 242-pounds he possesses ideal size for the outside linebacker position in the NFL. Edge pass rusher may be the most desirable player after quarterback among NFL teams and Carter can do that. Another Georgia Bulldog who was a freakish athlete with production questions, Leonard Floyd, just went ninth overall to Chicago. Carter is taller, heavier and just as fast.

He has yet to fully break out, recording just 5.5 sacks in 2016. But even if his production stays the same, his upside is enough to get a team like Green Bay interested.

31. Dallas Cowboys: Steven Parker, S — Oklahoma

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys didn’t seem too happy on social media when the team selected defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th pick. It’s a little confusing because many mock drafts had him going much higher since he was arguably the best defender — sorry Jabrill Peppers, but he was — on a great college defense. He even proved he can take some fired up motivating as he was coached up by the talented, but erratic coach Jim Harbuagh during his time with the Wolverines.

Charlton also played a huge position of need as the Cowboys have got better at defensive end. Charlton’s ceiling may not be as high as some who remained, but his floor isn’t as low either. He will be a good player, but they still need more top-level talent in the secondary.

Oklahoma’s Steven Parker is the guy to bring that talent. The 6-1, 204-pound strong safety has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He had 60 tackles in 2015 and 63 in 2016. Parker also had two interceptions last season for the Sooners and has been credited with 14 career pass breakups.

Dallas made it a point in this offseason to let underperformers on defense walk. They continue to make it a point to build a formidable unit in 2018.

32. New England Patriots: Tyquan Lewis, DE — Ohio State

What’s the chances the New England Patriots keep this pick? No one wheels and deals more than the Pats, and during the 2017 NFL Draft, they were almost non-existent because of it. New England traded the final pick in the first round to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks. They then traded the final pick in Round 2 for the Carolina Panthers third round choice and defensive end Kony Ealy.

That trade was baffling because Carolina got a total of eight picks higher in the draft and surrendered a young, talented pass rusher. The Patriots though aren’t set at pass rush despite the wise addition of Ealy. They use more of a rotation of players, and could stand to add some more numbers.

To do so they end this 2018 NFL Mock Draft by taking defensive end Tyquan Lewis from Ohio State. Lewis is 6-4 and 266 pounds, meaning he has the size to line up at either end position. He’s good against the run, and has been steadily improving as a rusher. In 2015 and 2016 each, Lewis was credited with eight quarterback sacks.

He’s probably never going to be a superstar, but he can be a good starter that helps a team like New England stay on top.

This article originally appeared on