2017 Shrine Game: Stock Watch

The 2017 NFL Draft season is officially underway with the both the East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl being played on Saturday. I’ll be covering them both eventually but will start with the Shrine Game which is the more prestigious of the two.

This year’s Shrine Game was a defensive battle with both defensive lines dominating and poor quarterback play from both squads. The West won the game by a 10-3 margin with the game’s only touchdown coming from one of my favorite players in the game, Louisiana Tech running back Elijah McGuire.

Here is a breakdown of the players who helped and hurt their draft stock in this year’s Shrine Game.

Stock Up:

DT DeAngelo Brown, Lousiville – Dominated the center of the line of scrimmage whenever he was on the field. Brown was unmovable off the line and often drove the blocker in front of him into the backfield. He was the most impressive player on either defense with three tackles for loss and consistently made an impact against the run.

Brown was a beast on Saturday, flashing good power and violent hands. He was projected to be a mid-to-late day three pick but might have shown enough to sneak into the back end of day two.

CB Fabien Moreau, UCLA – The best corner in the Shrine Game backed up a solid week of practice with a solid showing on Saturday. Moreau has good size (6’0), speed (4.40), and got rave reviews from both the announcers and UCLA’s coaching staff.

Analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Mike Mayock thought Moreau played himself into at least day two if not the bottom of the first round. A loaded cornerback draft just got stronger with the addition of Moreau as another top 100 option. He made a few nice plays in coverage and also added

He made a few nice plays in coverage and also added an impressive special teams tackle for good measure. With the Bears in desperate need of cornerbacks, Moreau is a player to keep an eye on.

WR Karel Hamilton, Samford – I didn’t know much about Hamilton before this week but he got on my radar with a strong week of practice. He stood out in the Shrine game as well with two impressive catches on deep throws. Hamilton made great adjustments on both passes and flashed excellent hands with two tough catches.

He didn’t play against top competition in college, so this was a big week for him, but he has good size (6’1, 199), NFL speed (4.46), and proved he could get open against NFL caliber corners. Hamilton was a long shot to get drafted last week but moved solidly into the day three range.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr, Arkansas – Edge rusher with good size (6’5, 275) speed (4.74), and quickness off the ball. Wise flashed his skills all game with consistent pressures on the opposing quarterback. Wise needs to get more consistent with his pad level, but has the tools to be an effective 4-3 defensive end and helped his cause in the Shrine Game.

DT Joey Ivey, Florida– At 6’3, 300 pounds, Ivey has the size and strength to be a force inside. He improved steadily at Florida but wasn’t productive enough to gain much draft traction. Ivey may have gotten on team’s radars this week with an excellent showing in practice and then a strong performance during the game.

Ivey had a sack, held his ground against the run game, and got multiple pressures against the pass. He was one of the best defensive linemen both during the game and in the week of practice leading up to it. Ivey should be a legitimate day three prospect now.

DL Bryan Cox Jr, Florida – The son of former Bear LB Bryan Cox was around the ball consistently during the Shrine Game. Cox showed an excellent motor and stopped a couple big plays with pure hustle. Injuries sapped Cox’s production this season, but he has enough size and intangibles to be a useful rotation player at the next level.

RB Elijah McGuire, Louisiana Tech – One of my favorites players in the Shrine game made me look smart for once with the game’s only touchdown and a couple of impressive runs. McGuire flashed good vision and burst and gained 42 yards on just seven carries. I’ve been high on McGuire all year and think he would be an upgrade over Jeremy Langford as Jordan Howard’s backup for the Bears.

RB Joe Williams, Utah – Might have been the most consistently impressive back during Shrine week. Williams showed an explosive burst through the line of scrimmage and the ability to change direction without losing speed. He had the best run during the game with a 35-yard scamper that flashed both his burst and agility.

That run also highlighted his biggest weakness, a lack of tackle breaking ability. Williams had only one guy to beat in the open field on his long run but went down on a fairly weak leg tackle. His lack of power as a runner and his strange mid-career retirement are both red flags, but Williams has enough talent with the ball in his hands to get drafted on day three.

DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic – Extremely productive pass rusher with 23 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the last two seasons, who showed why this week. Hendrickson played with a relentless motor and lived in the backfield during both practice and the game. On Saturday, he had a strip sack and multiple pressures. Hendrickson played well enough all week to maybe boost his draft stock into the second day.

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern – Only got two targets but caught them both, including a nice grab on a pass well behind him that he was able to turn into a 16-yard gain. Carr had a solid week of practice as well and continued to prove he’s a reliable slot receiver option.

OT Sam Tevi, Utah – Was a key component in a couple of the West’s big runs. Tevi was one of the few offensive linemen who didn’t look overmatched during the game and was able to seal off his man and open wide rush lanes for the West’s running backs.

Tevi is a solid right tackle prospect who could be even better at the next level with a move inside to guard. He has quick feet, good enough size (6’5, 312), a powerful punch, and the lower body strength to move defenders off the line of scrimmage. He’s an underrated draft prospect who could be a steal on day three.

LB Paul Magloire, Arizona – I didn’t know much about Magloire coming into Shrine week, but was pretty impressed during the game. He was all over the field and flashed his impressive speed (4.53) to make plays sideline-to-sideline. Magloire lacks size, so will need to be protected by some space-eaters at defensive tackle, but has the instincts and burst to be a solid run stopper at inside linebacker.

Stock Down:

RB De’Veon Smith, Michigan – Had a good week of practice and some nice runs during the game, but really struggled in short-yardage situations. Smith failed on two third & short runs and two critical fourth & one situations. Two of the runs were inside the opponent’s five-yard line and on one of them, Smith lost a fumble.

On the bright side, Smith showed good leg drive and burst through the hole, but couldn’t make anything happen when there wasn’t a hole there for him. Perhaps that’s unfair, but four failures in short yardage situations don’t look good for a big back that relies on his power. Another positive in Smith’s favor is that he was named a team captain by the Shrine coaches.

WR Gabe Marks, Washington St – One of my favorite players coming into the game, but really struggled with drops on Saturday. Marks started the game with a nice catch but dropped two easy ones in traffic. His biggest mistake was a muffed punt late in the game that was recovered by the other team. For a guy like Marks, who lacks ideal size and speed, reliable hands are crucial and his drops during the game may have hurt his draft stock significantly.

TE Eric Saubert, Drake– Had a great week of practice, but struggled in the game Saturday with multiple drops including one on 4th down of the last drive of the game. He dropped a catchable pass that effectively ended the East’s chance of tieing the game.

Saubert was also knocked back off the line of scrimmage on at least two running plays. He flashed some NFL athleticism but needs to get strong as a blocker and improve his concentration on catchable passes.

WR Kermit Whitfield, Florida St – Explosive speed with the ball in his hands, but struggles to catch the ball consistently. Whitfield led all players in targets but dropped a couple of easy ones. He has elite speed but needs to prove that he can catch the ball. Whitfield failed to do that during the game or practice week, but will still get drafted at some point due to his speed.

QB Gunner Kiel, Cincinnati – The former top-rated college recruit blew another chance to prove that he’s an NFL caliber quarterback. Despite having ideal size and arm strength, Kiel was inaccurate and showed a serious lack of pocket awareness. He fumbled on a sack but was lucky to recover it. Some team may still take a chance on Kiel’s measurables but I’d be surprised if he gets drafted.

WR Deangelo Yancey, Purdue – Had a solid week of practice and has good size, but made a couple of bonehead plays during the game. First, he fair-caught a punt at the three-yard line for some reason. Then with less than a minute left in the game, Yancey made a catch for a first down but threw the ball up in the air to celebrate(?). With time running out and every second critical, Yancey’s celebration of a routine catch cost his team almost ten seconds. Both plays showed a disturbing lack of situational awareness.

WR Tony Stevens, Auburn – Has the physical traits needed to be an NFL receiver, but Stevens has struggled with inconsistency in his career. It was more of the same at the Shrine Game with a sweet one-handed grab in traffic but also a drop that hit him right in the numbers.

