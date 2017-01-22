2017 Senior Bowl: Team rosters

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Here are the players that will be playing in the Senior Bowl.

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is just around the corner. It’s an annual post-season All-Star game for college football’s top NFL Draft prospects. Every January since 1951 has the game been held in Mobile.

This game is a great opportunity for great college football players from all different schools to compete among the best. These players get to spend a week with NFL coaching staffs that will be running the game and the week of practice.

This year, the North team will be coached by John Fox’s Chicago Bears staff. The South team will be coached by Hue Jackson’s Cleveland Browns staff. Here are the players that will be participating in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A few of the players that will be coached by Fox and the Bears staff on the North team include Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Desmond King, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau, USC Trojans offensive tackle Zach Banner and Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

Some of the notable players that will be coached by Jackson and the Browns staff on the South team include LSU Tigers defensive back Tre’Davious White, Clemson Tigers inside linebacker Ben Boulware, San Diego State Aztecs running back Donnel Pumphrey, and Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard.

Both Fox and Jackson will benefit significantly from getting to coach in the 2017 Senior Bowl. They way that coaching staffs are assigned for this game are the team with the worst NFL regular season record from the year before that returns the same staff.

One of these players on either of these teams will wind up being a huge impact player for either the Bears or the Browns. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys noticed a senior quarterback from Mississippi State University in the Senior Bowl named Dak Prescott. The rest is history.

