2017 Senior Bowl: Live Stream, Rosters, Start Time and TV Channel

The 2017 Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, AL on Saturday, Jan. 28. Here’s all the info you need to watch and more.

With the 2016 college football season now over, underclassmen deadline passed, and players gearing up for NFL Draft season, it’s time for the 2017 Senior Bowl. While there are several other college all-star contests, none are quite like the Senior Bowl in terms of how much coverage it gets and so on. Subsequently, all eyes will be on Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL for the game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

In fairness, the scouting and coaching for these players has been ongoing throughout the week. With the Cleveland Browns coaching the South Team and the Chicago Bears coaching the North Team at the 2017 Senior Bowl, they’ve been in Mobile all week watching players like Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, Iowa cornerback Desmond King, and countless others.

The scouting by this point has been so extensive that the game really isn’t for the coaching staffs or even other teams. There’s value in it, sure, but it’s largely just for the fans to see players in different situations and, of course to raise excitement for the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Network will have the broadcast for the 2017 Senior Bowl. That means live streaming for the game will be available online through NFL.com, which you can access by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mobile, AL

Stadium: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch NFL Network

Now that you know how to watch the 2017 Senior Bowl, here’s a look at the rosters for the North and South Teams:

North Team

QB

C.J. Beathard, Iowa

Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh

RB

Corey Clement, Wisconsin

Kareem Hunt, Toledo

Sam Rogers (FB), Virginia Tech

De’Veon Smith, Michigan

WR

Amara Darboh, Michigan

Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse

Zay Jones, East Carolina

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Jalen Robinette, Air Force

Jamari Staples, Louisville

Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech

TE

Mike Roberts, Toledo

Jonnu Smith, Florida International

Jeremy Sprinkle (TE), Arkansas



OT

Zach Banner, USC

Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh

Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell

Taylor Moton, Western Michigan

OG

Dion Dawkins, Temple

Dan Feeney, Indiana

Kyle Kalis, Michigan

Jordan Morgan, Kutztown

C

Tyler Orlosky (C), West Virginia

Kyle Fuller (C), Baylor

DE

Tarell Basham, Ohio

Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame

Dawuane Smoot, Illinois

Chris Wormley, Michigan

DT

Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

Jaleel Johnson, Iowa

Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, USC

ILB

Ben Gedeon, Michigan

Connor Harris, Lindenwood

Jordan Herdman, Simon Fraser

Haason Reddick, Temple

OLB

Vince Biegel, Wisconsin

Carroll Phillips, Illinois

Derek Rivers, Youngstown State

CB

Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

Rasul Douglas, West Virginia

Jourdan Lewis, Michigan

Desmond King, Iowa

Brendan Langley, Lamar

S

Nate Gerry, Nebraska

Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)

John Johnson, Boston College

Obi Melifonwu, UConn

Specialists

Toby Baker, P – Arkansas

Zane Gonzalez, K – Arizona State

Colin Holba, LS – Louisville

South Team

QB

Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee

Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin

Davis Webb, Cal

RB

Matt Dayes, North Carolina State

Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

Freddie Stevenson, Florida State

Jamaal Williams, BYU

WR

Travin Dural, LSU

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

Fred Ross, Mississippi State

Artavis Scott, Clemson

Ryan Switzer, North Carolina

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

Chad Williams, Grambling State

TE

Evan Engram, Ole Miss

Gerald Everett, South Alabama

O.J. Howard, Alabama

OT

Antonio Garcia, Troy

Will Holden, Vanderbilt

Robert Leff, Auburn

Conor McDermott, UCLA

Justin Senior, Mississippi State

Eric Smith, Virginia

OG

Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State

Danny Isidora, Miami

C

Ethan Pocic, LSU

Jon Toth, Kentucky

DE

Keionta Davis, Chattanooga

Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova

Jordan Willis, Kansas State

DT

Montravius Adams, Auburn

Tanzel Smart, Tulane

Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA

Carlos Watkins, Clemson

ILB

Alex Anzalone, Florida

Ben Boulware, Clemson

Harvey Langi, BYU

Duke Riley, LSU

OLB

Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Tyus Bowser, Houston

Marcus Eligwe, Georgia Southern

CB

Corn Elder, Miami

Damontae Kazee, San Diego State

Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State

Cam Sutton, Tennessee

Marquez White, Florida State

Tre’Davious White, LSU

S

Justin Evans, Texas A&M

Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami

Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma State

Damarius Travis, Minnesota

Specialists

Jake Elliott, K – Memphis

Cole Mazza, LS – Alabama

Justin Vogel, P – Miami

It’s quite clear who the big names in Mobile are as opposed the guys trying to make their way up draft boards. In all honesty, scouts have largely seen what they need to before Saturday’s game. However, it’s always nice to see a little competition and live action, which is what fans and scouts alive will get on Saturday at the 2017 Senior Bowl.

