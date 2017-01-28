2017 Senior Bowl: Live Stream, Rosters, Start Time and TV Channel
The 2017 Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, AL on Saturday, Jan. 28. Here’s all the info you need to watch and more.
With the 2016 college football season now over, underclassmen deadline passed, and players gearing up for NFL Draft season, it’s time for the 2017 Senior Bowl. While there are several other college all-star contests, none are quite like the Senior Bowl in terms of how much coverage it gets and so on. Subsequently, all eyes will be on Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL for the game on Saturday, Jan. 28.
In fairness, the scouting and coaching for these players has been ongoing throughout the week. With the Cleveland Browns coaching the South Team and the Chicago Bears coaching the North Team at the 2017 Senior Bowl, they’ve been in Mobile all week watching players like Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, Iowa cornerback Desmond King, and countless others.
The scouting by this point has been so extensive that the game really isn’t for the coaching staffs or even other teams. There’s value in it, sure, but it’s largely just for the fans to see players in different situations and, of course to raise excitement for the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFL Network will have the broadcast for the 2017 Senior Bowl. That means live streaming for the game will be available online through NFL.com, which you can access by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.
Details for Saturday’s game are below:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Mobile, AL
Stadium: Ladd-Peebles Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Live Stream: Watch NFL Network
Now that you know how to watch the 2017 Senior Bowl, here’s a look at the rosters for the North and South Teams:
North Team
QB
C.J. Beathard, Iowa
Sefo Liufau, Colorado
Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh
RB
Corey Clement, Wisconsin
Kareem Hunt, Toledo
Sam Rogers (FB), Virginia Tech
De’Veon Smith, Michigan
WR
Amara Darboh, Michigan
Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
Zay Jones, East Carolina
Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
Jalen Robinette, Air Force
Jamari Staples, Louisville
Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
TE
Mike Roberts, Toledo
Jonnu Smith, Florida International
Jeremy Sprinkle (TE), Arkansas
OT
Zach Banner, USC
Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh
Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell
Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
OG
Dion Dawkins, Temple
Dan Feeney, Indiana
Kyle Kalis, Michigan
Jordan Morgan, Kutztown
C
Tyler Orlosky (C), West Virginia
Kyle Fuller (C), Baylor
DE
Tarell Basham, Ohio
Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame
Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
Chris Wormley, Michigan
DT
Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, USC
ILB
Ben Gedeon, Michigan
Connor Harris, Lindenwood
Jordan Herdman, Simon Fraser
Haason Reddick, Temple
OLB
Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
Carroll Phillips, Illinois
Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
CB
Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
Jourdan Lewis, Michigan
Desmond King, Iowa
Brendan Langley, Lamar
S
Nate Gerry, Nebraska
Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)
John Johnson, Boston College
Obi Melifonwu, UConn
Specialists
Toby Baker, P – Arkansas
Zane Gonzalez, K – Arizona State
Colin Holba, LS – Louisville
South Team
QB
Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee
Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin
Davis Webb, Cal
RB
Matt Dayes, North Carolina State
Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
Freddie Stevenson, Florida State
Jamaal Williams, BYU
WR
Travin Dural, LSU
Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
Fred Ross, Mississippi State
Artavis Scott, Clemson
Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
Chad Williams, Grambling State
TE
Evan Engram, Ole Miss
Gerald Everett, South Alabama
O.J. Howard, Alabama
OT
Antonio Garcia, Troy
Will Holden, Vanderbilt
Robert Leff, Auburn
Conor McDermott, UCLA
Justin Senior, Mississippi State
Eric Smith, Virginia
OG
Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
Danny Isidora, Miami
C
Ethan Pocic, LSU
Jon Toth, Kentucky
DE
Keionta Davis, Chattanooga
Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
Jordan Willis, Kansas State
DT
Montravius Adams, Auburn
Tanzel Smart, Tulane
Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
Carlos Watkins, Clemson
ILB
Alex Anzalone, Florida
Ben Boulware, Clemson
Harvey Langi, BYU
Duke Riley, LSU
OLB
Ryan Anderson, Alabama
Tyus Bowser, Houston
Marcus Eligwe, Georgia Southern
CB
Corn Elder, Miami
Damontae Kazee, San Diego State
Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State
Cam Sutton, Tennessee
Marquez White, Florida State
Tre’Davious White, LSU
S
Justin Evans, Texas A&M
Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami
Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma State
Damarius Travis, Minnesota
Specialists
Jake Elliott, K – Memphis
Cole Mazza, LS – Alabama
Justin Vogel, P – Miami
It’s quite clear who the big names in Mobile are as opposed the guys trying to make their way up draft boards. In all honesty, scouts have largely seen what they need to before Saturday’s game. However, it’s always nice to see a little competition and live action, which is what fans and scouts alive will get on Saturday at the 2017 Senior Bowl.