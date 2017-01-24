2017 Senior Bowl live stream: Day 1

Here’s how you can watch the first day of practices for the 2017 Senior Bowl online.

The 2017 Senior Bowl should prove to be a very exciting event. With a number of talented seniors joining this year’s event, it should be an entertaining event. As if the spirit of competition wasn’t enough to motivate the players, they’ll be looking to make a lasting impression on all 32 NFL teams. This is the best chance for some of these players to do so. Stocks have risen and fallen over the years because of Senior Bowl performances.

This year, the practices start on Tuesday Jan. 24. Participants will be on either the North Team or the South Team. Practices are open to the general public and will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The two teams will practice separately, with the South team starting at 1:15 p.m. ET and the North team beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Look for Nate Peterman and Sefo Liufau, the two North team quarterbacks, to try to make a huge impact. Peterman is coming off an impressive senior year at Pittsburgh while Liufau nearly led Colorado to a playoff spot in the Big 12.

O.J. Howard, a tight end from Alabama, is someone to watch on the South squad. His senior year wasn’t as great as anticipated, but a strong performance at the Senior Bowl could easily help his draft stock. Ben Boulware from Clemson will also be trying to help improve his already rising draft stock.

Date: Tuesday Jan. 24

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET (South) 3:30 p.m. ET (North)

Location: Mobile, AL

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Channel: NFL Network

Teams will be watching practices as well, so players are motivated to impress, even in practice. Expect to see some fierce competition as players prepare to try to prove themselves ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

