2017 Senior Bowl: Highlights, Score and More

The Reese’s 2017 Senior Bowl showcases some of the most talented college football seniors in the country to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The fact is, anytime there’s football on you should be excited. Well, that’s not 100% true because isn’t the NFL Pro Bowl on tomorrow? Okay so maybe that previous statement isn’t accurate but in the case of the 2017 Senior Bowl, it is.

These young men will be ready to compete against one another in order to prove to NFL teams and scouts they are capable of playing at the next level. These players have actually started that process when they took the practice field earlier this week from Tuesday to Thursday. Despite what Allen Iverson may think, practice is a big deal. Plenty of NFL teams and scouts attended these practices to watch how these players fared. Believe it or not, some of these seniors have already improved (or worsen) their draft stock based on these three practices.

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox and his staff will be coaching the “North” team and the “South” team who will be coached by Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and his staff. Maybe this game doesn’t have the same importance as the American Civil War when the North and South squared off but the game should be more entertaining than 80% of the 2016 playoff games (I mean, it has to right?).

Highlights

Note: Highlights and score will update throughout the game.

This game can sometimes can get lost in the shuffle to the casual NFL fan but it shouldn’t. This game is a great way for the fans to get a glimpse at possible future NFL stars and Hall of Famers. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity for these players. Heck, the way these players perform today can totally change their situation, future and the landscape of an NFL franchise.

Do you know who was last year’s Senior Bowl MVP? It was Mississippi State’s quarterback Dak Prescott. If Prescott had a poor performance or didn’t participate in last year’s game it’s possible the Cowboys might not have selected him in the 2016 NFL draft. If that didn’t happen who knows how the Cowboys 2016 season may have turned out and how their future might look.

