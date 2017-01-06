2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl Breakdown: The Quarterbacks

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl figures to be an interesting event at the end of January for the 30 fan bases that won’t watch their team in the Super Bowl.

Many view this event as one of the most important of the pre-NFL draft process. It’s a chance to see several of the top prospects in the class work under professional coaching staffs and play a full-contact game in professional schemes. Several times over the years this game has helped unearth more than a few future stars. It’s all about finding the right talent and the right fit.

No position will be watched more carefully than the quarterbacks. It’s no surprise give their importance, but this years’ crop is especially difficult to read. There is plenty of talent but few “sure things.” Here is an overview of those who have received an invitation the past couple weeks and what they bring to the table if and when they accept.

The Big Names

Deshaun Watson (Clemson)

One of the winningest QBs in the 2017 class. A supreme athlete with a solid arm and speed. Has led Clemson to two-straight national championship games. Biggest concerns center around his size (6’2″) and his somewhat inconsistent ball placement and accuracy. Still, those come across as minor problems given some of the excellent games he’s had against top competition.

Davis Webb (Cal)

Another product of that pass-happy California offense that can put up big numbers. Webb at least looks like a pro QB with his considerable size at 6’4″ to go along with a pretty strong arm. He doesn’t turn the ball over much but lack of competition and the spread scheme make him iffy. There’s talent worth exploring.

Chad Kelly (Ole Miss)

Arguably the strongest arm in the class. Devastating deep thrower who can slice defenses to pieces when he’s in a rhythm. The problem is he’s dealing with a significant injury and is also a major question mark off-the-field. His maturity level is significantly below where teams would often prefer, making him a boom-or-bust.

The Something-To-Proves

C.J. Beathard (Iowa)

Smart, efficient and tough quarterback who expertly executed the run-first offense at Iowa. When Beathard had protection and halfway decent receivers, he put up some pretty good numbers. Not overly big or boasting an elite arm, he’s solid in both categories. Has a really bad tendency to hold the ball, opening himself up to big hits.

Seth Russell (Baylor)

Got off to a roaring start during his first year at Baylor, putting up enormous numbers. His size, arm and mobility were hard to ignore. He’s also tough. Unfortunately injuries and a bad controversy with the coaching staff really set him back. Want to show he’s not just another system guy.

Josh Dobbs (Tennessee)

A tremendous physical talent. Tall, athletic, mobile and a strong arm are all part of Dobbs’ skill set. He’s competitive and shows a certain gamer quality with some clutch magic at times. However, he is also painfully underdeveloped as a passer. Accuracy, ball placement and consistency are all issues.

Patrick Towles (Boston College)

Pure physical specimen. A hunk of clay to be molded. Don’t bother looking at the numbers with Towles. They’re not good. His completion percentage and productivity are cringe-worthy at times. Still, at 6’5″ he boasts a powerful arm. If given three years to develop under a good QB coach, maybe the light could switch on for him.

The Sleepers

Brady Gustafson (Montana)

Massive 6’7″ QB from the FCS circuit who has shown steady progress as a passer every year. Good arm, decent accuracy and keeps the turnovers down. Given the success of Carson Wentz, this is somebody worth watching.

Mitch Leidner (Minnesota)

Throwing more interceptions than touchdowns in 2016 isn’t going to help his cause. Still, it’s not like Leidner was in a helpful offense. Minnesota loves to run the ball and has few receiving options. He’s a big quarterback with a good arm and understands how to manage games.

Antonio Pipkin (Tiffin)

Given the wave of solid dual-threat QBs sweeping the NFL, kids like Pipkin are bound to get longer looks. He’s solid in size and can run really well. He also threw for 25 TDs with just six interceptions. That’s a surprisingly healthy touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Nathan Peterman (Pitt)

The Pitt offense was a machine this season. Much of it center around their powerful run game, but that can’t overshadow how productive Nathan Peterman was. He threw 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions, boasts decent size and isn’t afraid to sling it around the field when asked.

Cooper Rush (Central Michigan)

Maybe another Andy Dalton? Okay, maybe it’s just because of the red hair. Even so Rush has been the starter at Central Michigan since 2013. He’s experienced, good-sized and has the arm to make NFL throws. He just needs to cut down on the poor decision-making.

The Rest

Taysom Hill (BYU)

Wes Lunt (Illinois)

Trevor Knight (Texas A&M)

Sefo Liufau (Colorado)

Nick Mullens (Southern Miss)

Peter Pujals (Holy Cross)

Greg Ward Jr. (Houston)

This group is generally made up of smaller school quarterbacks who either had productive seasons or feature skill sets that are at least intriguing to NFL scouts and coaches. Greg Ward Jr. had some impressive games for Houston in 2016 but at 5’11” with a limited arm teams may be looking to take advantage of his athleticism in other ways. The same goes for Taysom Hill of BYU who was by far a better runner than a passer.

Wes Lunt has an NFL body and showed periodic flashes of capable play at Illinois but struggled with constant scheme changes and lacking protection. Nick Mullens is an undersized passer out of Southern Mississippi who had some big games against decent teams. Trevor Knight was a successful mobile quarterback at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M where he struggled with consistency.

