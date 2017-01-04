2017 Pro Bowl to be Sponsored by Water

The days of that sugary UF performance drink dominating sidelines are numbered. Today, the NFL and PepsiCo announced that the 2017 Pro Bowl will be sponsored by Aquafina.

Said PepsiCo Sports Marketing Director Justin Toman, “This is yet another example of our recently renewed Performance with Purpose goals coming to life as we continue to transform our portfolio to offer top-selling beverage choices for every consumer lifestyle and fan occasion.”

The company rolled out “Performance with Purpose” late last year.

The three pillars of the initiative are:

Helping to improve health and well-being through the products it sells. Protecting our planet. Empowering people around the world.

That’s some serious Peter Popoff stuff right there.

While financials were not outlined in the announcement, one can assume that in this effort “to foster continued business growth in a way that responds to changing consumer and societal needs,” PepsiCo is spending a boatload of money to align with the NFL and its dwindling ratings on its arguably least watched property.

