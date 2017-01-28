2017 Pro Bowl: Starting Rosters, Location, Start Time, More

The 2017 Pro Bowl is finally upon us. Get the final starting rosters, location, start time, and much more.

After another incredible regular season, the 2017 Pro Bowl has arrived. The top players at every position will battle against each other in typical AFC vs NFC fashion. Sure, the game isn’t as fun as it used to be and it’s hard for any diehard football fan to get super excited for this game, but to see your favorite stars on the gridiron for one last time makes it all worth it.

This year, the Pro Bowl will go back to the traditional format of AFC vs NFC and not the confusing “unconferenced” style that was the case over the past few years. Voting took place by fans and the best of the best made the cut.

Taking place in Orlando, Florida, it will be broadcasted live on ESPN on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. ET. If you can’t tune it, it will be streamed live on WatchESPN. If anything, plenty of NFL legends will be in attendance to make the event at least worth tuning into. Who wouldn’t want to see Ray Lewis offer defensive tips or Jerome Bettis breakdown rushing lanes and gaps?

Take a look below at the final starting rosters for each conference, directly from NFL.com:

AFC – Offense

Wide receiver: Demaryius Thomas, Broncos; Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos; Jarvis Landry*, Dolphins; T.Y. Hilton*, Colts

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Andrew Whitworth, Bengals; Taylor Lewan*, Titans

Guard: Richie Incognito, Bills; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Quarterback: Alex Smith*, Chiefs; Andy Dalton, Bengals; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Melvin Gordon, Chargers; DeMarco Murray*, Titans; Jay Ajayi, Dolphins

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

AFC – Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Zach Brown, Bills; Ryan Shazier*, Steelers

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward*, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos

Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens; Reggie Nelson*, Raiders

Strong safety: Darian Stewart*, Broncos

AFC – Special Teams

Punter: Dustin Colquitt*, Chiefs

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: D.J. Alexander*, Chiefs

AFC – Replacements

Quarterback: Alex Smith, Chiefs, for Derek Carr (injured); Andy Dalton, Bengals, for Tom Brady (Super Bowl)

Running back: Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, for LeSean McCoy (injured); Melvin Gordon, Chargers, for Le’Veon Bell (injured)

Center: Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens, for Maurkice Pouncey (injured)

Linebacker: Zach Brown, Bills, for Dont’a Hightower (Super Bowl); Ryan Shazier, Steelers, for C.J. Mosley (injured)

Guard: Richie Incognito, Bills, for Marshal Yanda (injured)

Center: Eric Wood, Bills, for Ryan Kalil (injured)

Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Bengals, for Donald Penn (injured)

Wide receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, for Amari Cooper (injured); Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, for A.J. Green (injured); Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, for Antonio Brown (injured)

Defense end: Carlos Dunlap, Bengals, for Jadeveon Clowney (injured); Leonard Williams, Jets, for Khalil Mack (injured)

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Bills, for Marcus Peters (injured)

Strong safety: Darian Stewart, Broncos, for Eric Berry (injured)

Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens, for Devin McCourty (Super Bowl)

Punter: Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs, for Pat McAfee (injured)

Special teamer: D.J. Alexander, Chiefs, for Matthew Slater (Super Bowl)

NFC – Offense

Wide receiver: Dez Bryant, Cowboys; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; David Bakhtiari, Packers

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Trai Turner*, Panthers; Josh Sitton, Bears

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Jason Kelce, Eagles

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Quarterback: Drew Brees, Saints; Kirk Cousins, Redskins; Dak Prescott*, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Bears; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

NFC – Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Linval Joseph, Vikings; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Anthony Barr, Vikings; K.J. Wright*, Seahawks; Thomas Davis*, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Sean Lee, Cowboys

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

NFC – Special Teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Prater*, Lions

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

NFC – Replacements

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Seahawks, for Jordan Reed (injured)

Running back: Jordan Howard, Bears, for David Johnson (injured); Darren Sproles, Eagles, for Devonta Freeman (Super Bowl)

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Redskins, for Aaron Rodgers; Drew Brees, Saints, for Matt Ryan (Super Bowl)

Offensive tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers for Jason Peters (injured)

Guard: Trai Turner, Panthers, for Brandon Scherff (injured); Josh Sitton, Bears, for T.J. Lang (injured)

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles, for Alex Mack (Super Bowl)

Wide receiver: Dez Bryant, Cowboys, for Julio Jones (Super Bowl)

Outside linebacker: K.J. Wright, Seahawks, for Ryan Kerrigan (injured); Anthony Barr, Vikings, for Vic Beasley (Super Bowl)

Inside/middle linebacker: Sean Lee, Cowboys, for Luke Kuechly (injured)

Interior linemen: Linval Joseph, Vikings, for Aaron Donald (injured)

Kicker: Matt Prater, Lions, for Matt Bryant (Super Bowl)

This article originally appeared on