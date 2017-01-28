2017 Pro Bowl: Starting Rosters, Location, Start Time, More
The 2017 Pro Bowl is finally upon us. Get the final starting rosters, location, start time, and much more.
After another incredible regular season, the 2017 Pro Bowl has arrived. The top players at every position will battle against each other in typical AFC vs NFC fashion. Sure, the game isn’t as fun as it used to be and it’s hard for any diehard football fan to get super excited for this game, but to see your favorite stars on the gridiron for one last time makes it all worth it.
This year, the Pro Bowl will go back to the traditional format of AFC vs NFC and not the confusing “unconferenced” style that was the case over the past few years. Voting took place by fans and the best of the best made the cut.
Taking place in Orlando, Florida, it will be broadcasted live on ESPN on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. ET. If you can’t tune it, it will be streamed live on WatchESPN. If anything, plenty of NFL legends will be in attendance to make the event at least worth tuning into. Who wouldn’t want to see Ray Lewis offer defensive tips or Jerome Bettis breakdown rushing lanes and gaps?
Take a look below at the final starting rosters for each conference, directly from NFL.com:
AFC – Offense
Wide receiver: Demaryius Thomas, Broncos; Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos; Jarvis Landry*, Dolphins; T.Y. Hilton*, Colts
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Andrew Whitworth, Bengals; Taylor Lewan*, Titans
Guard: Richie Incognito, Bills; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
Quarterback: Alex Smith*, Chiefs; Andy Dalton, Bengals; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Melvin Gordon, Chargers; DeMarco Murray*, Titans; Jay Ajayi, Dolphins
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
AFC – Defense
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
Inside/middle linebacker: Zach Brown, Bills; Ryan Shazier*, Steelers
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward*, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos
Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens; Reggie Nelson*, Raiders
Strong safety: Darian Stewart*, Broncos
AFC – Special Teams
Punter: Dustin Colquitt*, Chiefs
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: D.J. Alexander*, Chiefs
AFC – Replacements
Quarterback: Alex Smith, Chiefs, for Derek Carr (injured); Andy Dalton, Bengals, for Tom Brady (Super Bowl)
Running back: Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, for LeSean McCoy (injured); Melvin Gordon, Chargers, for Le’Veon Bell (injured)
Center: Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens, for Maurkice Pouncey (injured)
Linebacker: Zach Brown, Bills, for Dont’a Hightower (Super Bowl); Ryan Shazier, Steelers, for C.J. Mosley (injured)
Guard: Richie Incognito, Bills, for Marshal Yanda (injured)
Center: Eric Wood, Bills, for Ryan Kalil (injured)
Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Bengals, for Donald Penn (injured)
Wide receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, for Amari Cooper (injured); Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, for A.J. Green (injured); Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, for Antonio Brown (injured)
Defense end: Carlos Dunlap, Bengals, for Jadeveon Clowney (injured); Leonard Williams, Jets, for Khalil Mack (injured)
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Bills, for Marcus Peters (injured)
Strong safety: Darian Stewart, Broncos, for Eric Berry (injured)
Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens, for Devin McCourty (Super Bowl)
Punter: Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs, for Pat McAfee (injured)
Special teamer: D.J. Alexander, Chiefs, for Matthew Slater (Super Bowl)
NFC – Offense
Wide receiver: Dez Bryant, Cowboys; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; David Bakhtiari, Packers
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Trai Turner*, Panthers; Josh Sitton, Bears
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Jason Kelce, Eagles
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Quarterback: Drew Brees, Saints; Kirk Cousins, Redskins; Dak Prescott*, Cowboys
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; Jordan Howard, Bears; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
NFC – Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Interior linemen: Linval Joseph, Vikings; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles
Outside linebacker: Anthony Barr, Vikings; K.J. Wright*, Seahawks; Thomas Davis*, Panthers
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Sean Lee, Cowboys
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
NFC – Special Teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Prater*, Lions
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
NFC – Replacements
Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Seahawks, for Jordan Reed (injured)
Running back: Jordan Howard, Bears, for David Johnson (injured); Darren Sproles, Eagles, for Devonta Freeman (Super Bowl)
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Redskins, for Aaron Rodgers; Drew Brees, Saints, for Matt Ryan (Super Bowl)
Offensive tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers for Jason Peters (injured)
Guard: Trai Turner, Panthers, for Brandon Scherff (injured); Josh Sitton, Bears, for T.J. Lang (injured)
Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles, for Alex Mack (Super Bowl)
Wide receiver: Dez Bryant, Cowboys, for Julio Jones (Super Bowl)
Outside linebacker: K.J. Wright, Seahawks, for Ryan Kerrigan (injured); Anthony Barr, Vikings, for Vic Beasley (Super Bowl)
Inside/middle linebacker: Sean Lee, Cowboys, for Luke Kuechly (injured)
Interior linemen: Linval Joseph, Vikings, for Aaron Donald (injured)
Kicker: Matt Prater, Lions, for Matt Bryant (Super Bowl)