2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: Highlights and Event Results

The 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown had its inaugural run on Thursday night in Orlando, FL. Highlights and event results from the All-Star competition.

It’s no secret that the Pro Bowl has needed new life for quite a while. Subsequently, the NFL decided to go all-in on switching it up for the 2017 All-Star type showcase. Not only did they move from Hawaii to Orlando, FL, but they also added something. That something took place on Thursday night from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex with the first-ever Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Though some fans have worried about injuries, it was hard to not be at least a bit excited about the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Sure, it might be unproven and put players in somewhat of harm’s way. However, who hasn’t wanted to watch NFL players—much less the best players from this past season—compete in skill games and even in dodgeball? That sounds like a pipe-dream come true.

As is the case with another change for the 2017 Pro Bowl, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown also featured an AFC vs. NFC battle rather than captains picking teams. However, a pool of players for each conference was used to determine the teams for each event.

Needless to say, fun was on the menu from Orlando and—at the very least—this gave the Pro Bowl a chance to find some new blood and bring in more viewers going forward. If not for the Showdown, this might not have been the case and this could have been only a dying breed.

Here’s a look at the highlights for the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown:

Highlights will be updated throughout the Skills Showdown.

And here are a look at the results from the three events of the evening:

Results will be updated as events are completed.

In the spirit of fun, this type of thing is what Pro Bowl weekend should be about. Who cares about players going half-speed throughout a 60-minute game? Let them get out there and let loose in the spirit of skill competitions. Hopefully this not only becomes a mainstay, but grows from here on out.

This article originally appeared on