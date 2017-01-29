2017 Pro Bowl Live Stream: Watch AFC vs NFC Online

The 2017 Pro Bowl pits the AFC vs NFC at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here’s all the info you need to watch and to know.

With no more games of any consequence between now and Super Bowl 51, the 2017 Pro Bowl stands as something for fans to get their fix. Football’s all-star game will take to Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 29 with the hope that fans can watch the best players in the league showcase their talents in the Pro Bowl.

There are interesting things to follow for the 2017 Pro Bowl, most notably the change of venue. After being in Hawaii for so long, the move to Orlando is certainly interesting. Along with that, we are also switching back to the AFC vs NFC format this time around, rather than picking teams with legends as captains for each team.

What’s more, there was also a change with the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown earlier in the weekend. While something small, that’s a fun element to add to the occasion that should ultimately loosen things up and add more fun going forward.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN with live streaming available through WatchESPN. Access the service and stream online or through the ESPN app to get your NFL all-star fix on Sunday.

Details for Sunday’s Pro Bowl are below:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, FL

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next, let’s take a look at the initial rosters and then the replacements for Sunday’s game:

Por enquanto já tivemos 10 mudanças nos rosters do Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5rYitkAAiY — oQuarterback (@oQuarterback) January 17, 2017

Patriots' Pro Bowl replacements: Brady: Andy Dalton

Hightower: Bills LB Zach Brown

McCourty: Eric Weddle

Slater: Chiefs LB DJ Alexander — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 24, 2017

Moreover, here are the replacement for the Falcons in the Super Bowl:

Drew Brees (Matt Ryan)

Anthony Barr (Vic Beasley)

Dez Bryant (Julio Jones)

Jason Kelce (Alex Mack)

Darren Sproles (Devonta Freeman)

Matt Prater (Matt Bryant)

Obviously there are no stakes in the Pro Bowl and the game gets rightfully panned at times. However, perhaps the Skills Showdown and a fun week in Orlando—rather than Hawaii—brings new life. Either way, we all need some football to help us survive until the Super Bowl.

