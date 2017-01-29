2017 Pro Bowl: Highlights, Final Score and More

Highlights, final score, and more from the 2017 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Afc 0 Nfc 0

It is that time of year again when you tell yourself the Pro Bowl doesn’t matter, yet here you are watching the highlights of the 2017 Pro Bowl. Even though the game has no real implications, it is definitely worth watching because of the NFL star power playing at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 29.

After a couple of years of trial and error, the NFL finally got away from the useless and boring fantasy draft. It has gone back to the AFC vs. NFC format we all love, I think. With no fantasy draft this year, the NFL decided to go with a skills competition that was enjoyable. This was definitely something they can build off of as they lead up to the actual game. The Pro Bowl rosters are stacked with talent, obviously, with players from each division that are must-see T.V.

The AFC team is coached by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Some players who headline the AFC roster are Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, Pittsburgh Steelers middle linebacker Ryan Shazier, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, and Chiefs return specialist and secret weapon Tyreek Hill.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will lead the NFC squad. He has some familiar faces with him, rookie sensations quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott and the other NFC quarterbacks have three of the best pass-catchers in the NFL to throw the ball to (Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, and Dez Bryant).

Along with the AFC vs. NFC format change, the 2017 Pro Bowl is also held in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium for the very first time. The game may not count, but it still is a lot of fun to watch. There is always going to be a couple of plays that you do not want to miss. Here are the highlights from the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Highlights

Highlights will update all throughout the 2017 Pro Bowl

While no one is going to mistake the Pro Bowl for the Super Bowl, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. There has to be some way to make it better, but we can all agree that the Pro Bowl is better than no football at all. That would be the worst crime of all.

