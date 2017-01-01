2017 NFL Season: Likeliest Solution for Every QB-Needy Team

The 2017 NFL season will be determined like most others. It will depend on how the quarterback landscape shifts around the league.

There is no question that several teams will have a new starter by next September. It’s a matter of figuring out who those players will end up being. This will be a rundown of the top teams most directly in line to make a change at quarterback and connecting them to the name that makes the most sense. Be prepared for one or two surprises.

Cleveland Browns: Jimmy Garoppolo

No team is in a better bargaining position to trade for Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo than the Cleveland Browns. They have several high picks in the 2017 draft including two 1st rounder. One could easily be sacrificed in a trade, if that’s what it ends up taking. Thus the Browns will get a 25-year old quarterback with plenty of talent and even some starting experience. In turn that frees them up to use the #1 overall pick on the best player available. Most likely a franchise pass rusher like Myles Garrett.

San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky

With Cleveland going elsewhere at #1, the San Francisco 49ers will have their choice of any quarterback in the entire draft class. Mitch Trubisky has become the hottest name of late. A shooting star who emerged from nowhere at North Carolina. Though he’s inexperienced he has constantly flashed the poise, athleticism and arm strength desire in NFL starting quarterbacks. Some of his decision-making must be ironed out, but this is a player the Niners can build around for the future.

Chicago Bears: Tony Romo/Patrick Mahomes

There might be no head coach out of these five teams under more pressure to win next season than John Fox. He’s already endured a 9-23 start to his tenure with the Chicago Bears. Their 3-13 finish is the worst in franchise history for 16-game season. Fox has to win or he’s out. So they get creative with their solution. Tony Romo, a vested veteran is brought in to take over as starter. Meanwhile Patrick Mahomes, a unique physical talent from Texas Tech is drafted to learn and develop behind him for a year or two.

New York Jets: Deshaun Watson

It’s clear enough that Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty are done as starting options for the New York Jets. Christian Hackenberg is bound to get serous consideration given he was a 2nd round pick, but even he’s a question mark. This team sorely needs a quarterback who is a leader and knows how to win. Deshaun Watson has proven adept at both after leading Clemson to two-straight national championship games. He’s a supreme athlete who saves his best plays for late in games. Given a good supporting cast, he can be deadly.

Buffalo Bills: Deshone Kizer

They seem to have soured on Tyrod Taylor. E.J. Manuel is a bust. There is still a chance Cardale Jones might rise to the occasion but the odds aren’t in his favor. A new head coach, whomever that will be, may decide to get his own quarterback. Several draft experts still agree that Deshone Kizer of Notre Dame may have the most upside. Despite playing under an average coaching staff and surrounded with few weapons, he showed improvement in 2016. He’s got all the physical tools and a good head on his shoulders. If Buffalo can clean up his mechanics, the ceiling is limitless.

