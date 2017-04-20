2017 NFL Schedule Released For All 32 Teams
The 2017 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, so we have the road ahead for all 32 teams in one place and we can’t wait for September.
At long last, the 2017 NFL schedule has finally arrived. No longer are fans looking at opponents floating in the ether and wondering when they’ll play them. That was all clarified with the 2017 NFL schedule release on Thursday night. Now let the speculation begin and get wild!
The 2017 season will open up with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots, facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs. That will certainly be a huge game as we look at two contenders out of the AFC. Of course, there are plenty more games to look at beyond just what’s happening in Week 1.
Staying in Week 1, though, there will be more fireworks when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants renew their rivalry again. The Giants got the better of Dallas twice last year, so they’ll look to keep a leg up while the young Boys hope to assert their presence.
With this and more to consider, let’s look at everything that lies ahead on the 2017 NFL schedule. The schedule for all 32 teams is below, which can be accessed by clicking the linked team name:
More from NFL Spin Zone
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
Obviously there are eyes on the big-name teams. Everyone cares about what the 2017 NFL schedule holds for the likes of the Cowboys, Patriots, Packers, Raiders and so on. However, it’s curious to look at teams like the Bucs and Titans that could be on the rise. Needless to say, September can’t get here soon enough.