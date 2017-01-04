2017 NFL Salary Cap Casualties: Likely Fate of the Biggest Names

Who will be the 2017 NFL salary cap casualties? The players who were once considered stars who have become too expensive for their teams to keep.

It’s a fair question because there are some every year. Teams living in a salary cap world know that once in awhile they have to make hard business decisions. Sometimes that means sacrificing a player they and the fans have come to love. Former agent Joel Corry wrote up an article for CBS Sports detailing what goes into making a cap casualty.

“A player getting released because his performance doesn’t justify his salary is a way of life in the NFL, where contracts aren’t fully guaranteed. When a player is released or traded, the remaining proration of the salary components that are treated like signing bonus immediately accelerate into his team’s current salary cap.”

He went on to list several key names around the league who fit the contract situation that he deems movable. There were plenty of well-known names, some of them a tad surprising. This will be a rundown of several of them, detailing why they’re in such a situation and where they might fit best at their next job. Where better to start than the quarterbacks?

Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough decision to make. Jerry Jones has always been a huge fan of Tony Romo, but the rise of Dak Prescott makes his time there all but finished. The 37-year old is running out of time and will want to play somewhere. Dallas could try to trade him, but the odds are better he will be cut after June 1st when they gain over $14 million in cap space. Expect him to seek out a contender to start for.

New home: Denver Broncos

This is a case of two sides needing each other. Denver still has a Super Bowl-caliber roster. They just need a trigger man at QB who can made some big plays.

Jay Cutler

One must admire his toughness and resilience to keep trying for eight years to help the Chicago Bears win. In the end though Jay Cutler just couldn’t find the luck or consistency to pull it off. Now at 33-years old his time there is likely done. No doubt GM Ryan Pace may try to trade him for a mid-to-late round pick but odds are he’ll be released. Chicago gains $14 million in cap space and he will seek out a team that might give him a shot at competing for a starting job.

New home: Miami Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill is still the starter in Miami, but Adam Gase has a history with Cutler. The two did some good things during their one year in Chicago together.

Tyrod Taylor

It’s amazing how fast the turnaround has been for Tyrod Taylor. A year ago he went to the Pro Bowl and just missed the playoffs for the Buffalo Bills. Now it appears ownership and the front office are planning to shove him out the door. Given his age (27) and relatively decent cap number ($15.9 million) they may get a modest return in a trade. If not, they can cut him and save $9.9 million. Odds are quite strong that he’ll garner interest from other teams.

New home: New York Jets

Taylor will be looking out for revenge on Buffalo and the Jets are in dire need of stability at quarterback. A perfect marriage.

Colin Kaepernick

With a multitude of opportunities squandered, Colin Kaepernick may have finally run his course as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Teams are going to be wary of his notable tendency to garner controversial attention. San Francisco won’t stop him from opting out of his contract. No doubt they’ll welcome the $16.9 million it will free up on their cap. As for what the future prospects hold, Kaepernick still isn’t even 30-years old yet. He may try rebuilding himself as a backup somewhere then try again in the near future.

New home: Dallas Cowboys

With Romo on his way out, the Cowboys will want some depth behind Prescott. Kaepernick would do well under a stable coaching staff with no pressure for awhile.

Adrian Peterson

The star fell fast for Adrian Peterson. At the start of 2016 he was the bell cow of what many considered a Super Bowl contender in waiting. Then injuries struck and he has looked like the same player since. Everything points to the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with the future Hall of Famer and saving $18 million on their cap. Peterson will be 32-years old this March. So any deal he signs with another team will be a short one and probably for a contender.

New home: Seattle Seahawks

Ever since Marshawn Lynch left, the Seahawks haven’t had that same presence on the ground. If they could squeeze one or two more years out of Peterson, it would help all parties involved.

Jamaal Charles

There is nothing a running back fears more than constant leg injuries. After years of good health, Jamaal Charles suffered a torn ACL in 2015 and hasn’t been quite right since then. Kansas City has run the ball just fine without him and they’re going to need every penny they can save this year in order to retain star safety Eric Berry. Charles and his $7 million cap savings will be the unfortunate sacrifice. He’ll garner interest from teams, but so much depends on the health of that knee.

New home: New England Patriots

This would be a classic Bill Belichick type of move. The Patriots love investing in older, cheaper backs who were great once. Getting even one more good year out of Charles would be worth it.

Doug Martin

The trials of running back Doug Martin are pretty remarkable. He was an instant sensation in Tampa Bay as a rookie. Fell off the radar for a few years, looked like he was done and then regained his Pro Bowl form again in 2015. Now he’s dealing with poor off-the-field decisions and rehab. The Buccaneers have an opening to cut him loose without a dead money hit and get $7 million back in return. Given his uncertain future, it’s hard seeing them not take it.

New home: Indianapolis Colts

Presuming he gets himself cleaned up, it’s important to remember he’s only 27-years old. Frank Gore is nearing retirement in Indy. Getting a healthy Martin could be a coup for the Colts.

Victor Cruz

The New York Giants felt drafting Sterling Shepard could give them a dangerous three-receiver tandem along with Odell Beckham and Victor Cruz. However, the unintended side effect was it forced them to move Cruz out of his natural position in the slot. Something he hasn’t handled well. Combined with his age and health history, New York may just choose to cut their losses. After their hefty spending in 2016, an extra $7.5 million next season will be helpful.

New home: Baltimore Ravens

Steve Smith is set to retire, so the Ravens will be left with a void at receiver. Cruz will bring that veteran presence they like to have and can be put back in the slot where he’ll be most effective.

Julius Thomas

After ripping up the league for a couple years in Denver, Julius Thomas took his talents to Jacksonville where the gave him a big contract. Unfortunately the same problem that dogged him with the Broncos followed him to the Jaguars. He just can’t stay healthy. In two seasons he played just 21 games. Not only that but he never seemed to find a proper niche in the offense. Jacksonville may try something else at tight end, getting $4.7 million back while they can.

New home: Chicago Bears

The Bears are absolutely devoid of credible weapons at tight end. Gambling on the 28-year old Thomas with a reasonable deal until they find somebody else would be a smart, calculated risk.

Darrelle Revis

Word came out early this season. The whispers said to expect a severe regression in the effectiveness of Darrelle Revis at cornerback. They were right. He clearly wasn’t in proper condition and it impacted his once dominant play on the field. Now he and the New York Jets appear in a standoff. Some believe he’ll be moved to safety, others think the team will just take their $8.33 million and move on by cutting him.

New home: Atlanta Falcons

It’s difficult to figure out where Revis might go. He may consider retirement. If not, Atlanta makes sense. They need secondary help bad and he’ll be motivated by playing for a contender.

