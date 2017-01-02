2017 NFL Power Rankings, Wild Card Weekend: Packers Win NFC North

With the playoff field officially set, take a look at the 2017 NFL Power Rankings heading into Wild Card Weekend.

Just because the regular season is officially over doesn’t mean the 2017 NFL Power Rankings for Wild Card Weekend have to come to an end. Between the Green Bay Packers clinching the NFC North title to the struggles continuing for the Oakland Raiders, there’s plenty to discuss heading into the first weekend of playoff action.

Against all odds, the Packers found themselves in position to play for a potential home game in the playoffs if they could figure out a way to defeat the Detroit Lions on the road. Thanks to another amazing performance by Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay pulled off the impossible by ending the year with six wins in a row to take home the division title and will host the New York Giants next weekend.

As for the Raiders, it’s tough not to feel sorry for the team after they missed out on the opportunity for a first-round bye after falling to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. With the loss, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to claim the AFC West title while earning the No. 2 seed in the conference.

If only Derek Carr was still in the picture for Oakland, the results for the final playoff picture could have been much different.

Either way, the only important factor moving forward is these teams were lucky enough to earn a spot in the postseason where everyone gets a fresh start as they look to make a run for playing in Houston once February rolls around. With the regular season officially over, here’s a look at the 2017 NFL Power Rankings heading into Wild Card Weekend.

32. Cleveland Browns (32)

As bad as it sounds, is anyone really surprised the Cleveland Browns almost ruined their opportunity of securing the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft? While it’s understandable the Browns wanted to defeat their division rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s tough to argue losing in overtime worked out pretty well for Hue Jackson‘s squad.

Not to mention, Cleveland is lucky enough to have the 12th pick along with the first, thanks to the trade made by the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason in order to move up and select Carson Wentz. With two high picks in the first round, it’s obvious the Browns need to focus on selecting a quarterback, even if Robert Griffin III believes he deserves another chance to prove he’s worthy of being the starter for 2017.

In defense of Griffin, the quarterback finds himself in a tough spot since he was sidelined most of the year with a shoulder injury, and has shown signs of life over the last few games. Then again, when looking at some of the talent at quarterback from this year’s draft class, Cleveland would be foolish to pass on an opportunity like this when considering the team’s unfortunate luck of failing to find a quarterback to build the franchise around.

31. Los Angeles Rams (31)

Remember when the Los Angeles Rams were considered a potential sleeper team in the NFC following a surprise 3-1 start with key wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals? It’s crazy to think how that actually happened since everything seemed to go downhill from that moment on for the Rams as their disastrous 2016 season officially came to an end on Sunday in embarrassing fashion.

Not only did Los Angeles end up losing to their division rivals in Arizona, but they were blown out 44-6 as the team struggled to show up on both sides of the football. While the offense has been a struggle for this squad throughout the entire season, it’s a shame to see the defense take a major step back when considering they ranked near the top of the league one year ago.

Between finding a new head coach and Jared Goff continuing to develop at quarterback, it’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Rams as this team still seems to be another year or two away from reaching the level of contender. Whoever does end up as the next head coach for this team, they’re going to have quite the work cut out for them as Los Angeles ended the year losing 11 of 12 games.

30. Chicago Bears (30)

After Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears went an entire season without winning a single game on the road. To top it off, any chance Matt Barkley had of making a case to be the starter next season went out the window after throwing two more interceptions against the Vikings to bring his total to 10 over the last three games.

Then again, the chances of Barkley actually competing for the starting job next year seemed like a long shot to begin with. However, Chicago seems to be considering all options at this point. When looking at all of the drama and injuries surrounding Jay Cutler this season, it’s clear the team needs to move on from their veteran quarterback by starting fresh.

On a positive note, at least there seems to be a bright future with Jordan Howard at running back after the rookie gained 135 yards on 23 carries during the team’s regular-season finale against Minnesota. Chicago may not have been the most exciting team to follow this year, but at least Howard made plenty of fantasy owners happy during his first year in the pros as he turned out to be quite the nice surprise.

29. San Francisco 49ers (28)

This season may have turned out to be an absolute train wreck for the San Francisco 49ers, but at least the team was smart enough to realize that Chip Kelly was not their answer after the head coach was officially fired shortly after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rumors started to heat up over the weekend about the team’s decision to part ways with Kelly, and luckily the 49ers learned their lesson early on that some coaches just aren’t cut out to be successful in the NFL.

In general, San Francisco as an organization may be one of the biggest messes in the league, as the last two years have set the team back even further from getting back to being contenders. Between issues at quarterback to only winning two games (both against the Los Angeles Rams) during the 2016 season, here’s to hoping having the second-overall pick in this year’s draft will be the first step to turning this franchise around.

As mentioned before though, the most important factor is the team didn’t even bother giving Kelly a second chance to prove himself in 2017, as the former head coach has officially been fired in each of the last two seasons (last year Philadelphia Eagles).

28. San Diego Chargers (27)

The San Diego Chargers wasted no time with getting their offseason underway as Mike McCoy was relieved of his head coaching duties not long after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. As bad as it sounds, this was a move that was long overdue for McCoy when seeing how much of a disappointment the team has been over the last two seasons.

One of the reasons behind the struggles of San Diego over the previous two years has been their inability to close out games. Nine of their 11 losses in 2016 ended up being by single digits. What makes this even more frustrating is the team dealt with the same issues in 2015, as 10 of their 12 losses ended up coming by single digits as well.

In other words, the Chargers could have actually been contenders during the last two years under McCoy if they could have just found ways to finish games on a strong note instead of blowing leads in the fourth quarter. While injuries can easily play a factor, McCoy seemed to be a bad hire from the start as it will be interesting to see who San Diego decides to bring on board as his replacement at head coach.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (26)

Leave it to the Jacksonville Jaguars to end the year by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts they should have easily one as this is the perfect example of how the 2016 season was for this squad. The Jaguars did everything right in the final minutes by taking a late 20-17 lead while forcing the Colts to use all of their timeouts. But it was only to watch it all disappear thanks to some late heroics by Andrew Luck.

Whether he wants to admit it or not, Blake Bortles really needed to come through in this game against Indianapolis as the Jacksonville quarterback may be out of a job next year, depending on who the team selects as their next head coach. The Jaguars made the smart decision to finally part ways with Gus Bradley after yet another disappointing season, but this offseason will be filled with plenty of changes for this team, especially at quarterback.

Bortles had every opportunity in the world to prove his value this year after throwing 35 touchdown passes a year ago, and it was extremely disappointing to see him fail to live up to the hype during his third season. Maybe if Bortles is lucky, the team’s next head coach will give him one final chance to prove he’s deserving of running the offense in 2017 as the pressure will certainly be on the former first-round pick.

26. New York Jets (29)

It only took until the final week of the regular season for the New York Jets to finally look alive after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 30-10. At first, Jets fans were frustrated over the fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick was starting the finale against the Bills, but the quarterback played well for the most part after throwing two touchdowns without a single turnover.

Of course, this is just another classic example of too little, too late for Fitzpatrick, as he will go down as one of the biggest busts from the 2016 season. After New York fell short of the postseason last year following a 10-6 season, Fitzpatrick was supposed to be the answer to leading the way for the offense after an offseason filled with back-and-fourth negotiations over a long-term deal.

Luckily, the Jets were smart enough not to give in to their quarterback’s demands by agreeing to a one-year deal instead, meaning the team can finally be done with him since the regular season has officially come to an end. To go from 10 wins one year to only five the next is never easy to accept, as New York clearly has plenty of overdue changes to make during the offseason, especially when it comes to figuring out their situation at quarterback.

25. Buffalo Bills (23)

How did the Buffalo Bills perform in their first game in two years without Rex Ryan as their head coach? Well, to sum it up, let’s just say it wasn’t a pretty performance as the Bills fell to the New York Jets, which is never easy for any team to accept.

Neither Cardale Jones or EJ Manuel could get the offense rolling in this one as Buffalo went on to lose against their division rivals, 30-10. While it’s understandable as this was a meaningless game for the Bills since they were already eliminated from the postseason, this put an end to what turned out to be a year of let downs for the organization.

Now that Ryan is officially out of the picture, the team has plenty to consider in the offseason as the next head coach will need to make a decision about whether Tyrod Taylor is the answer for this team at quarterback. And to think there was a time in the middle of the season when the Bills were considered one of the hottest teams in football after winning four in a row following an 0-2 start.

No matter what happens in the offseason, at least Buffalo can head into next season knowing they have one of the league’s most explosive running backs in LeSean McCoy.

24. Carolina Panthers (24)

Who would have thought after representing the NFC in the Super Bowl last February, the Carolina Panthers would be watching this year’s playoffs from home? From the defense struggling to contain opponents on offense following the departure of Josh Norman to Cam Newton‘s poor play, there are plenty of reasons behind why this year ended up being a failure for the Panthers.

At this time last year, Carolina seemed unstoppable at times heading into the postseason after putting together one of the league’s top defenses. Unfortunately, the defending NFC champions started off the season on a rough note with a 1-5 record, with three of their losses coming by three points or less.

Obviously, the Panthers knew it wasn’t going to be easy to replace Norman, but nobody could have predicted the defense would take this much of a hit. For a team that was considered one of the early favorites in the NFC at the start of the year, it’s amazing to think how much of a step back Carolina took in 2016.

And to top the year of frustration off, the Panthers missed out on an opportunity to end the season on a strong note with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

This season may not have gone the way the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping it would, but at least they managed to end the year on a positive note with a win at home over the Baltimore Ravens. In a game in which most of the star players for the Bengals were resting, it was Rex Burkhead who had a career day as the running back filled in for Jeremy Hill and happened to find the end zone twice after rushing for 119 yards on 27 carries.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s streak of five-straight playoff appearances comes to an end after finishing the 2016 season with a 6-9-1 record. For a team that was considered one of the favorites in the AFC at the beginning of the season, frustrating is the only term to describe how this team feels about how their year turned out as the Bengals couldn’t figure a way to turn things around after a 2-4 start.

On top of the team’s disappointing year, Cincinnati has a big decision to make in the offseason when it comes to the future of Marvin Lewis. The organization claims his job is safe for now, but there’s only so many chances a coach like Lewis can receive before they’re finally shown the door.

The fact that Lewis is still around despite an 0-7 record in the playoffs is simply ridiculous as the Bengals only seem to be hurting themselves for keeping their head coach around.

22. Indianapolis Colts (20)

When it comes to the most difficult teams to figure out from the 2016 season, the Indianapolis Colts deserve to be near the top of that list, and Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars is the perfect example as to why. All signs pointed to the Colts falling to the Jaguars before Andrew Luck rallied the team to a thrilling 24-20 win to end the year with an 8-8 record.

Now, Indianapolis enters a familiar situation entering the offseason when it comes to Chuck Pagano as the head coach was already facing plenty of pressure after failing to make the playoffs last year. Only time will tell when it comes to the Colts deciding on Pagano’s future, but this past season certainly didn’t help make a strong case for the head coach.

With all of the struggles surrounding the offense of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis found themselves in the perfect opportunity to win arguably the weakest division in the NFL, only to end up failing to take advantage of the situation. For a team that invested a ton of money in Luck, it’s safe to say the Colts should have considered investing some of that money towards other areas of the team.

21. Minnesota Vikings (22)

What took Sam Bradford so long to finally start playing on a higher level? For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished a game with three touchdown passes after leading the team to an impressive 38-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

If only Bradford didn’t wait until the last two games to finally break the three-touchdown mark, the Vikings would have been in much better shape for the playoff hunt.

At the end of the day, this season will go down as a complete failure for Minnesota since the decision to acquire Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles was supposed to make the team remain strong contenders in the NFC. Instead, the Vikings went from starting off the year with a 5-0 record to only winning three more games for the remainder of the season.

When taking all of this into consideration, it’s easy to understand why Minnesota probably regrets surrendering a first-round pick in the Bradford trade. There’s still a good chance the Vikings end up rewarding Bradford with a long-term deal—but the deal was originally made with the intention of making the playoffs.

Obviously, injuries played a big factor in the results from this season, but that excuse isn’t going to bring back a first rounder for Minnesota.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (21)

Even if they were facing mostly backups of the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles will hopefully use Sunday’s win as motivation heading into next season. Carson Wentz continues to show potential when it comes to being the franchise quarterback this team has been waiting for. It may not seem obvious in the numbers, but Philadelphia fans continue to fall in love with Wentz for his toughness and mechanics, despite the team failing to provide him with the necessary weapons in the passing game.

If Wentz can figure out a way to continue building a strong relationship with Zach Ertz during the offseason, the duo has an opportunity to help improve an Eagles’ receiving corps that finished near the bottom of the league in 2016. The fact that Ertz caught 13 passes for 139 yards to go along with two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 shows what these two are capable of doing. Now the Eagles can only hope the success carries over into next year.

Consistency has always been an issue for Ertz, but the pass-catching tight end seems to finally be coming around with the way he’s been playing over the last couple of games. After playing a full season together, Philadelphia fans can’t help but feel excited over what’s in store for the duo of Wentz and Ertz in year two.

19. Baltimore Ravens (14)

Once again, the Baltimore Ravens finished with one of the league’s top defenses, but this team desperately needs to figure out a way to improve the offense if they’re going to have any chance of being contenders next season. Even before Steve Smith announced he would retire at the end of the 2016 season, the Ravens knew they weren’t providing Joe Flacco with the most reliable weapons.

Despite all of their struggles on offense, Baltimore could have ended up in the postseason if it wasn’t for their loss on Christmas to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that being said, it still doesn’t take away from the Ravens ending the year losing three of their last four games.

As of now, there’s every reason in the world to believe Baltimore will have one of the league’s top defenses once again next year, but the AFC North will most likely be one of the toughest divisions to play in. Hopefully the Ravens figure out a way to bring in some better weapons for Flacco so all of the money the quarterback is making doesn’t go to waste.

On a positive note for the offense, at least Dennis Pitta ended the year on a high note after catching 11 passes against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

18. Arizona Cardinals (18)

For a quarterback that’s faced his fair share of criticism during the regular season, Carson Palmer certainly ended the year on a positive note to make the Arizona Cardinals feel better about keeping the veteran around for the 2017 season. But then again, the Los Angeles Rams make just about any quarterback look good these days, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Palmer finish strong on Sunday.

Palmer completed 20 of 38 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and an interception during the team’s big 44-6 win over the Rams. If only the Cardinals had been playing on this dominant level throughout the regular season, they could have put up a better fight with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title.

After falling just short of reaching the Super Bowl last January, Arizona was considered an early favorite to make another run in the NFC in 2016, only to end up recording the first losing season during the Bruce Arians era. All signs point to the Cardinals bouncing back next year, but it’s a shame to see a team with this much talent go to complete waste by missing out on the postseason thanks to a 7-8-1.

17. Denver Broncos (19)

The Denver Broncos may not be participating in the postseason, but the team has to feel good about sending Gary Kubiak off with a win as the head coach reportedly told the team his plans to retire due to health reasons. All of a sudden, the offseason just got a little more interesting for the Broncos as the team now has to figure out who is going to replace Kubiak as the next head coach on top of fixing the issues at quarterback.

After emerging as Super Bowl champions last February thanks to having an elite defense, Denver took a step back in 2016, as they were in the playoff hunt for most of the season before officially being eliminated a few weeks ago. On paper, the Broncos had the potential to make a run at defending their title, but between the defense’s inability to stop the run along with poor play at quarterback, those dreams came up short.

Trevor Siemian showed potential at times during his first season as the starter, but it’s clear he’s still a work in progress. Any quarterback with weapons like Denver has in the passing game would flourish on a weekly basis, but for some reason it hasn’t been an easy ride for Siemian at quarterback.

16. New Orleans Saints (15)

If only the New Orleans Saints didn’t wait until the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to finally start playing well, they could have actually won this game to shake up the NFC playoff picture a little bit. Unfortunately, the comeback by the Saints fell just short after falling to their division rivals 38-32 to finish the year with another losing record at 7-9.

All season, the offense has carried New Orleans as Drew Brees proved in 2016 he’s capable of playing a few more seasons at an elite level. However, the defense continues to be an issue for this team as the Saints’ offense can only put up so many points on a weekly basis without receiving help on the other side of the football.

Either way, the one takeaway from this year that New Orleans should be excited about is the surprise success of Michael Thomas during his rookie season. Thomas’ performance against the Falcons in which he caught 10 passes for 156 yards to go along with a touchdown is just one of the many successful games displayed by the rookie, as the Saints offense has the potential to be even more dangerous heading into next season.

Assuming Thomas picks up right where he left off, just imagine the type of numbers Brees could put up next year with the former Ohio State star and Brandin Cooks in the passing game.

15. Tennessee Titans (17)

The Tennessee Titans may have fell short of their goals to win the AFC South this year, but there’s no reason why this team should feel any disappointment over how this season turned out. For a team that finished at the bottom of the division one year ago, to see the Titans emerge as contenders in 2016 was simply amazing as the future appears to be bright for Marcus Mariota once he gets healthy in the offseason.

From an improved ground game led by DeMarco Murray to the defense stepping it up, Tennessee put together some impressive wins in 2016 as they ended the year winning four of their last five games. Not to mention, the Titans found ways to win key games against the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season.

If the organization can focus on adding another weapon for Mariota in the passing game during the offseason, just imagine how dangerous this team could be in 2017. After failing to win the division this year, don’t be surprised if Tennessee uses this as motivation to be even better next year to keep the AFC South race interesting with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

14. Washington Redskins (11)

The Washington Redskins could not have asked to be in a better position heading into their regular-season finale against the New York Giants when considering all they had to do was win, and they would earn a shot in the postseason. Unfortunately, Kirk Cousins picked a terrible time to have one of his worst games of the season as the quarterback struggled big time against the Giants defense. Highlighting his struggles, Cousins even threw a costly interception when the Redskins seemed like they were able to rally.

For a team that was one of the hottest in the league at one point, it didn’t help Washington’s case they went 2-4 over their final six regular season games, including Sunday’s loss to New York. The talent was always there for the Redskins, but it was the inconsistency and missed opportunities that came back to haunt this team at the end of the season.

With Washington officially out of the playoff picture, the main issue to keep an eye on heading into the offseason will be what the team decides to do with Cousins. The quarterback has been fighting for a long-term deal from the organization dating back to last year. Seeing how Cousins came up short for the Redskins when the team needed him the most, it’s certainly not going to help his case.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers with a very slim chance of making the playoffs, only to end up missing out on extending their season. Even though the Buccaneers ended up defeating their division rivals, they were officially eliminated from the postseason when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

As disappointing as this may seem for Tampa Bay, the team has plenty to feel proud about after finishing the year with a 9-7 record since nobody expected them to even be in this position when it comes to the NFC. If anything, the Buccaneers seemed to be at least another year away before they could even be part of the contenders conversation, so to see them fall just shy of reaching the postseason should be seen as quite the accomplishment.

The defense was one of the main reasons why Tampa Bay was able to turn their season around as the unit managed to contribute to key wins throughout the year against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. Look out next year for the Buccaneers, as this team will be even hungrier to make a run at the playoffs, and give the Atlanta Falcons a run for their money when it comes to the NFC South title.

12. Houston Texans (13)

All of a sudden, the Houston Texans have another problem at quarterback heading into the playoffs since Tom Savage was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion. If the Texans are forced to go back to playing with Brock Osweiler under center, it could make an impact on the momentum of the offense during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Even if Osweiler (21 of 40 for 253 yards with a touchdown) wasn’t terrible against the Titans, there’s still plenty of concern over the former Denver Broncos quarterback since Savage seemed to be the must better option. When looking at the list of the worst offseason moves of 2016, Houston’s decision to give Osweiler a hefty contract ranks near the top of the list, as the quarterback has been an absolute bust.

No quarterback with a reliable weapon like DeAndre Hopkins should struggle the way Osweiler has throughout the regular season, and if Savage doesn’t clear protocol in time, the Texans could find themselves in trouble. Go figure this happens during the regular-season finale for Houston as the team finally felt better about their quarterback situation with Savage, only to see that enjoyment disappear when Osweiler was forced to play against Tennessee.

11. Miami Dolphins (12)

If all goes according to plan, the Miami Dolphins will have another chance to play the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, if that does end up happening, the team is going to need to play much better than they did against their division rivals during their regular-season finale.

Not only did Miami’s offense struggle to put up points, but the defense had a difficult time containing Tom Brady and the rest of New England’s offense as they went on to lose the game 35-14. Between Brady having a field day by throwing three touchdowns along with Julian Edelman (eight catches for 151 yards with a touchdown) displaying his best game of the year, let’s hope the Dolphins defense performs better when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Miami may have won the first meeting between these two teams during the regular season, but this is a completely different Pittsburgh squad entering the playoffs as they’ve won each of their last seven games. If the Dolphins thought Brady and the Patriots offense was a tough opponent, just wait until they see what the Steelers bring to the table next weekend.

10. Detroit Lions (10)

The good news for the Detroit Lions is they managed to still earn a playoff spot, despite losing their regular-season finale and the division title to the Green Bay Packers. The bad news for the Lions is this team is on a cold streak heading into next weekend’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, as the team has lost each of their last three games.

Earlier in the season, Detroit was seen as one of the toughest teams in the NFL thanks to Matthew Stafford‘s ability to lead this team on epic comebacks in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the struggles have piled up for this team over the last three games, as it should also be noted that all of those losses came against teams that happen to be playing in the postseason.

Despite a rough start to the year when they recorded a 1-3 record, the important factor is the Lions still found a way to make the playoffs, which is all that matters at this point. All Stafford and company have to do is emerge out of their recent slump and figure out a way to take advantage of a Seattle defense that has shown numerous times this year they’re far from the dominant level from the last couple of years.

9. Oakland Raiders (5)

Can the Oakland Raiders catch a break? One week after losing Derek Carr, the Raiders had to settle for Connor Cook filling in at quarterback against the Denver Broncos during their regular-season finale.

So how did everything turn out for Oakland? Well, let’s just say the Raiders went from controlling their own destiny of earning a first-round bye to now having to play on the road Wild Card weekend against the Houston Texans thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC West.

Obviously, this is one of those unfortunate situations that Oakland has absolutely no control over, but it’s tough not to feel bad for them heading into the postseason. Raiders fans have been waiting a long time to see their team become contenders again in the AFC, and after finally doing so, the challenge becomes even more difficult with Carr out of the picture.

Even if the Texans haven’t been anything to brag about during the regular season, their defense isn’t going to make this an easy matchup for the Raiders. Nothing against the offense, but the only chance Oakland is going to have of escaping Houston with a win is if the defense takes their game to a whole new level.

8. Seattle Seahawks (9)

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks had no right to lose Sunday’s finale against the San Francisco 49ers, which is why it was such a surprise to see this game end up being as close as it was. Good thing the Seahawks found a way to rally when it mattered the most by holding on for the 25-23 victory over the 49ers.

What makes these results even more crazy to think about is Seattle still had a shot at earning the No. 2 spot in the NFC at the beginning of the day if they received help from the Atlanta Falcons, so they knew Sunday’s game against San Francisco wasn’t one to take lightly. The Seahawks have a history of getting hot at the right time when playoff time rolls around, but if they’re going to have any chance of making a deep run in the NFC, the team will need to avoid playing like they did against the 49ers.

With a home matchup against the Detroit Lions, the defense will have their hands full when it comes to stopping Matthew Stafford. The Lions may not have finished the year on a positive note after allowing the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North title, but playoffs are a completely different season. If anything, Sunday’s game against San Francisco is the perfect example that Seattle can be beat by just about any team.

7. New York Giants (7)

The New York Giants easily could have made the decision to rest their players during the final week before the playoffs get underway, but instead decided to keep the starters in to avoid losing momentum heading into next weekend. Not only did the Giants continue to look like one of the top overall teams in the NFC, but they spoiled the Washington Redskins from earning the final Wild Card spot for the conference.

Once again, it was New York’s defense that came up big against Washington as they caused all sorts of issues for Kirk Cousins throughout the game. The defense has received plenty of praise over the last few months for the elite level they’ve been playing on, and if that dominant play carries over into the playoffs, the Giants could be ready to make another Super Bowl run.

As history shows, if there’s any team with the potential to make a deep run as a Wild Card team, it’s New York as they are no stranger to being in this position. Plus, when the Giants have been in this position in the past during previous Super Bowl runs, their defense was never playing at this high of a level.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (6)

Thanks to some help from the Oakland Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs will receive an extra week of rest after earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC following Sunday’s 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. With the way the Chiefs have been playing as of late, they should be considered one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC, as the defense will have quite the work cut out for them when looking at some of their potential opponents.

From the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New England Patriots, Kansas City’s defense may have to face some of the league’s most high-powered offenses if they’re going to make a run at the Super Bowl. But when looking at some of their wins from the previous six weeks, the Chiefs seem up for the challenge, as they have put together some impressive wins against teams like the Denver Broncos (twice) and the Atlanta Falcons.

How far this team can go in the postseason will fall on the shoulders of Alex Smith, who managed to record three total touchdowns against the Chargers in Week 17. Smith has always received heavy praise for being one of the top game managers in the NFL, but he’s found a way to elevate the offense over the last few months to make the Chiefs a very dangerous playoff team.

5. Green Bay Packers (8)

Everybody laughed at Aaron Rodgers a few months ago when he said the Green Bay Packers had what it takes to run the table and still make the playoffs while the team was sitting at a 4-6 record. Since their win over the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of November, the Packers have emerged as one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC as they managed to clinch the NFC North title in dramatic fashion after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

A few weeks ago, Green Bay seemed like they would have to settle for a Wild Card spot at best in the NFC since Detroit had a comfortable lead in the standings, but Rodgers and company received some help from their division rivals to setup an epic showdown at Lambeau next weekend. Believe it or not, the Packers are right up there with the New York Giants when it comes to being two teams nobody wants to face in the NFC, which means Rodgers will need to continue playing at an MVP level if he wants the team to go far into January.

Give Rodgers credit for keeping this team calm and relaxed during their playoff run, as what they managed to do was simply amazing. Don’t look now, but this Green Bay team is extremely dangerous riding a six game winning streak into the postseason.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4)

The Atlanta Falcons continue to show they have one of the league’s top offenses as Matt Ryan continues to show why he deserves to be in the conversation for the MVP award after another stellar performance against the New Orleans Saints. Even though it was closer than expected thanks to the defense falling apart in the fourth quarter, Ryan came up big for his team over the first three quarters after finishing the game with 331 passing yards to go along with four touchdowns.

Between Ryan’s impressive play and the ground game continuing to come up big thanks to Devonta Freeman (96 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Saints on 12 carries), the Falcons officially earned a first-round bye in the NFC with an 11-5 record. With five wins over their last six games, Atlanta is one of those teams nobody wants to come across in the postseason, as their offense almost seems impossible to contain.

For a team that received heavy criticism at the end of last year for their collapse and missing out on the playoffs, it’s good to see the Falcons come back stronger in 2016 to emerge as one of the top teams in the NFC. Now that a playoff spot is locked up, the true test will be whether Atlanta’s offense can continue to remain hot once their first playoff game arrives.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (3)

In what was a game with no meaning against the Cleveland Browns, at least the Pittsburgh Steelers feel good about their backups pulling off an epic comeback in overtime against a team with only one win all season. To think this is the same football team that was written off by many in the middle of the season after losing four in a row, the Steelers enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with seven wins in a row heading into their first matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Even though the Dolphins won the first meeting between these two teams, it’s no secret the Steelers are a much better football team this time around as the offense is clicking on all cylinders. There’s a reason why Pittsburgh was considered to be one of the most dangerous teams in the league at the beginning of the year thanks to Ben Roethlisberger having two of the league’s most talented players in Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

History has shown that it doesn’t matter what seed a team is in the postseason, as sometimes it’s all about which team is the hottest at the moment. With the way the Steelers have been playing since their losing streak, this team seems ready to make a deep run in the AFC.

2. Dallas Cowboys (2)

Even though they had nothing to play for since they already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys have to be thrilled over the fact that Tony Romo looked anything but rusty in the one series he played against the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, Romo even managed to throw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, which will make the team more confident in the postseason if they ever have to turn to their veteran quarterback.

With two weeks off, Dallas now waits to see which NFC opponent they will get to host in the Divisional Round of the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott help exceed all expectations thanks to outstanding help from the offensive line, but Dak Prescott has turned into one of the best stories from the 2016 season.

All hope seemed lost for the Cowboys when Romo was injured in the preseason, but Prescott wasted no time making an impact by playing like a veteran when he should have been looking like a rookie. Of course, the question now becomes how the two star rookies will handle their first preseason action as the last thing Dallas wants to see happen is inexperience becoming a factor when it matters the most.

1. New England Patriots (1)

In what has become a familiar trend over the years, the AFC playoffs will run through Foxborough once again after the New England Patriots locked up the No. 1 seed following Sunday’s 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. Even if the Dolphins may not have been as motivated since they already secured one of the Wild Card spots, the Patriots continue to prove why they’re going to be tough to beat in January as Tom Brady continues to play at an extremely high level.

Not only did Brady display another amazing performance after completing 25 of 33 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns, but Julian Edelman waited for the perfect time to have his best game of the year after catching eight passes for 151 yards to go along with a touchdown. Edelman has proven to be one of the most reliable weapons for Brady in the passing game over the last few years, and if the duo can find a way to play like this in the playoffs, it’s only going to make New England even more dangerous.

Who would have thought after Brady missed the first four games of the season due to suspension, the Patriots would be in this position heading into January? What would be even crazier is if Brady found a way to take home MVP honors after playing in only 12 games, which shows the type of level he’s been playing on all season.

