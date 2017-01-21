2017 NFL Playoffs: Steelers win AFC Championship in Madden NFL 17
In the popular video game, Madden NFL 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots by a score of 20-7 in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.
The Pittsburgh Steelers shock the AFC. According to the popular video game, Madden NFL 17, the Steelers will win the AFC Championship 20-7 in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.
And here comes the production of the AFC championship between the @Patriots and @steelers. Who will be victorious? #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/foBkM2YSAm
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
The first quarter was nothing but defense, with multiple three and outs by both teams, and two goose eggs on the scoreboard. However, the second quarter was a bit better.
After a turnover by Pittsburgh and a three and out by New England, we finally got a score. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a nice pass over to wide receiver Eli Rogers for the score. This put the Steelers in the lead 7-0.
TOUCHDOWN! Big Ben throws a TD to Eli Rogers! 7-0 @steelers. #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/Dy4NyXZDa4
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
This would be the only score in the second quarter, and the Patriots looked clueless on both sides of the football. Quarterback Tom Brady, the primary leader for New England, wound up on the ground multiple times, being sacked twice, as well as being hit after multiple passes.
The second half started out with more failed drives, but that streak was broken late in the third. Kicker Chris Boswell knocked in a short range kick, putting Pittsburgh up 10-0.
New England’s next drive started out well but had an unfortunate ending. Brady fumbled the ball thanks to a sack by defensive end Bud Dupree. Steelers got the ball back at their own 38.
FUMBLE!! @steelers get it back at the opponent's 38. #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/75JVX17S5D
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
Pittsburgh would capitalize on their next drive with a quick pass in the red zone to receiver Antonio Brown. This put the Steelers up 17-0.
TOUCHDOWN! Wide open throw to @AntonioBrown. 17-0 @steelers. #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/oT6xtYTf3U
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
New England would finally be able to get into the endzone on their next drive with a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett. Unfortunately, it was too late. They couldn’t stop the Pittsburgh offense again as they went down to score a field goal, putting them up 20-7.
TOUCHDOWN!! @patriots finally get on the board! 17-7 @steelers. #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/iHPY8e6HLc
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
The Patriots had another chance to score, but their efforts proved unfruitful, with two incomplete passes, and two sacks. Pittsburgh won it 20-7.
Final in Foxborough. @steelers win 20-7. #NEvsPIT #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/6xlDKuj8iv
— Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017
The MVP has to go to Pittsburgh’s defense. They were able to get to Brady, stop the run game, and break up passes when necessary. This caused New England to score only one touchdown, as well as giving the Steelers’ offense enough time to score 20 points. A defensive performance like this would help them a lot in the Super Bowl in two weeks.
