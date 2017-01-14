2017 NFL Playoffs: Madden NFL 17 predicts a victory for Seattle

According to the popular video game, Madden NFL 17, the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Atlanta Falcons 45-10 in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

It wasn’t pretty for the Atlanta Falcons in a simulation game on Madden NFL 17, when the Seattle Seahawks destroyed them in a 45-10 blowout. The start of the Divisional Round in the 2017 NFL Playoffs gets off to a clinic by the Seahawks.

The Falcons got the ball first, but were quickly forced to punt after a huge sack on quarterback Matt Ryan.

Seattle would get all the way in field goal range, but Steven Hauschka would miss it wide right from 49 yards.

Atlanta’s offense looked great on their next drive until they got into the red zone. There, they lined up for a field goal on fourth down, but faked it and pitched the ball back to Matt Bryant. Seattle would sack Bryant, and force a fumble. Then, Kam Chancellor would pick it up, and take it all the way back for the first touchdown of the game. The score went up 7-0, in favor of Seattle.

Are you kidding me!? Fake field goal, sack the kicker, force a fumble, and take it all the way back! @Seahawks are never fooled! #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/TreDyMke3A — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 11, 2017

The Falcons were forced to punt on their next drive, and Seattle capitalized. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw a last resort pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, but instead of a small gain, Graham was able to run through holes and past defenders for a touchdown. The score moved to 14-0 Seattle.

Starts out as a last resort option. Ends up in the endzone. @TheJimmyGraham is a BEAST. #ATLvsSEA #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/e35WAoeWSu — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 11, 2017

Atlanta’s next drive would again end in a punt, which Seattle would capitalize on. Their offense drove down to the nine-yard line, and Wilson threw a touchdown to receiver Doug Baldwin. The score was now 21-0.

The Falcons’ next drive was successful for once. Wide receiver Julio Jones ran a fade route past all of the defenders, and Ryan shot one down the field for a 77-yard touchdown. This put Atlanta on the board, making the score 21-7. This was the final score of the first half.

Halftime report from Atlanta. @Seahawks lead in every category, but neither team has turned the ball over. #ATLvsSEA #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/9r5wEDjWi8 — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 11, 2017

Seattle started the second half with the football, and wasted no time, scoring on a quick pass in the red zone to Graham after making it look easy the entire drive. This put the score at 28-7.

Atlanta wasted their next drive and punted again. Seattle took advantage and drove straight down the field with no problems. C.J Prosise finished the drive with his first touchdown of the night. This put the Seahawks up 35-7.

Atlanta would go on to waste so many drives, and it made the rest of the second half seemed like a make it-take it kind of game. The Seahawks scored two more times, one with a field goal, and another with a 60-yard run by Prosise.

Atlanta was able to force a turnover late in the game, but they only mustered a field goal on that next drive. Atlanta went on to win it 45-10. The MVP was Jimmy Graham. He looked like he was out for blood, racking up 155 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions.

