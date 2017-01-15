2017 NFL Playoffs: Madden NFL 17 predicts a 32-20 Steelers victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers get the win according to Madden NFL 17 to advance in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

And Pittsburgh gets the win. According to a simulation in the popular game, Madden NFL 17, the Steelers roll past the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 32-20. The Steelers head on to the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

The first drive went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and six minutes later, they were in the end zone with running back Le’Veon Bell. This put the score at 7-0.

Kansas City immediately responded on their next drive, taking it down the field and scoring a touchdown from quarterback Alex Smith to wide receiver Albert Wilson. This tied it up 7-7.

Pittsburgh’s next drive ended in a punt, but their hope for a score wasn’t lost. They pushed the Chiefs back to the five-yard line, and defender Ricardo Mathews sacked Smith for a safety. This put the Steelers up 9-7.

Kansas City would end another drive for Pittsburgh, this time with an interception off a big throw from Ben Roethlisberger. The Chiefs were able to capitalize on this turnover with a 22-yard field goal, putting them up 10-9.

Pittsburgh’s next drive was certainly a positive one for Bell as he ran for over 30 yards, but it only ended in a field goal. This put the Steelers up 12-10.

The Steelers weren’t going to lay down lightly on defense, as Robert Golden made an aggressive interception on Smith’s first pass. This gave Pittsburgh great field position, but their drive ended in another field goal. The Steelers would lead 15-10.

The Chiefs would have the ball at the end of the first half and would score a 45-yard field goal. The score would now be 15-13 in favor of Pittsburgh, and the Chiefs would get it to start the third quarter.

Kansas City started to look hot on their next drive, but it wouldn’t end in their favor. The Steelers grabbed a nice interception to give them the ball with the lead.

Pittsburgh would capitalize on that interception, scoring a strong red zone touchdown with Bell. This brought them up to a 22-13 lead.

Kansas City started feeling the pressure and decided to start playing more aggressive. They went 75 yards on their next drive, and Smith was able to punch it into the endzone at the five. Pittsburgh still led 22-20.

Pittsburgh would score on their next drive, but only with a field goal. This kept Kansas City’s hopes alive, but they would do nothing with the momentum. Smith would miss a touchdown pass in the red zone on fourth down.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they would hold Pittsburgh to a punt, but unfortunately, they would squander yet another drive, missing a fourth down pass in the red zone again.

Pittsburgh would take advantage of this by scoring another touchdown. This time, it was a pass to tight end LaDarius Green. This made it 32-20 in favor of Pittsburgh.

Kansas City would have another chance to score but would fail with another missed fourth down conversion. This gave Pittsburgh the win by a score of 32-20.

The MVP goes to Bell in this one. He had over 100 yards rushing with three touchdowns, giving the Steelers the leg up they needed to pull this one out. Talk about stepping up on the road when his team needed it most.

