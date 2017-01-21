2017 NFL Playoffs: Green Bay wins a close NFC Championship in Madden NFL 17

According to the popular video game, Madden NFL 17, the Green Bay Packers are set to win a close one in Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

It was a hard fought game for both teams, but according to the EA Sports video game, Madden NFL 17, the Green Bay Packers will win it in the end by a score of 31-23.

Atlanta got the ball to begin the game and started off strong. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw a 35-yard touchdown to receiver Taylor Gabriel. This put the Falcons up 7-0.

Green Bay would answer right back, going all the way down the field with multiple passes to wide receiver Randall Cobb. While Cobb looked good, it was running back Ty Montgomery who scored in the red zone. This tied it up 7-7.

Atlanta almost got the first down on their next drive, but tight end Austin Hooper would be stopped on fourth and one. Green Bay would quickly take advantage of this, scoring on one play, an 82-yard run by Montgomery. This gave Green bay a 14-7 lead.

Atlanta would respond on their next drive, and it would be another touchdown to Gabriel. This would be his second touchdown, and it would tie the game up at 14-14.

Green Bay got the ball back and scored yet again. And it was Ty Montgomery yet again. Montgomery would now have three touchdowns and would help Green Bay lead 21-14.

The Falcons had a chance to tie it again but would squander their opportunity with a punt. However, it was a great punt, and it put Green Bay at the nine-yard line.

This didn’t give Green Bay enough time or room to score again, and that would lead to halftime. The score at the half, 21-14 Packers.

Green Bay would get the ball to start the half, but the Atlanta defense wouldn’t stand for another score. Defensive back Ricardo Allen picked off a long pass from Aaron Rodgers, giving Atlanta the ball back at their own 39.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, they would have to punt again, giving the Packers the ball at their own 16. Green Bay would capitalize on this three-and-out, and score another touchdown.

This time, it was a touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook, the man who caught the pass that set Green Bay up to end the Dallas Cowboys’ season last week. Green Bay would now lead 28-14.

The Falcons would score on their next drive, but this time it was only a field goal. This decision would prove to be a poor one, as the Packers drove to the 28-yard line. They would kick a field goal and give Atlanta the ball back with a 31-17 lead, and only 1:51 left. Atlanta only had one timeout left.

Atlanta would score a touchdown to Julio Jones on their next drive, but their extra point was blocked. This made it 31-23, Green Bay.

So Atlanta scores the TD late, but their extra point is blocked. If they get the onside kick, they need eight to tie. #ATLvsGB #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/idiEMdyGPv — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 19, 2017

Fortunately for Atlanta, they would get the onside kick, which put them on their own 42 with 44 seconds left. However, Ryan would throw a last minute interception to Quinten Rollins. He took the ball seven-yard yard line with only 6 seconds left. Green Bay ran out the clock, and went on to win it 31-23.

Both teams are predicted to play their heart out for four quarters. This is a probable prediction because both teams have played so hard all year, and one of their seasons had to end.

The MVP was definitely Ty Montgomery. He had 113 yards rushing, and all of the Packers’ first half touchdowns. He’s done well throughout the playoffs this year, and if he continues like this, Green Bay should have no problem winning it all.

