2017 NFL Playoffs: Green Bay rolls past Dallas in Madden NFL 17

According to the popular video game, Madden NFL 17, the Green Bay Packers are set to roll right over the Dallas Cowboys in a 17-3 victory in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Dallas looked scared throughout this entire Madden NFL 17 simulation, which put Green Bay at an advantage in their 2017 NFL Playoffs matchup. They had no problem winning this game on the road by a score of 17-3.

After punts from both teams, the first score comes in the middle of the first quarter. Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a strike down the field to Jordy Nelson, making it 7-0 in favor of Green Bay.

The rest of the first quarter, as well as a lot of the second, saw relatively no action. A lot of short passes, ground game, and punts. The next set of points came late in the fourth when the Packers drove down to the red zone, only to have Mason Crosby kick just a 22-yard field goal. This put Green Bay up 10-0.

The rest of the second quarter saw some more no action football. However, the good news for both teams was that there were no turnovers. It was primarily a feel each other out process, but Green Bay won the first half 10-0.

Halftime report in Arlington. @packers are leading, but the game has seen little action. Who will pull away? #DALvsGB #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/SUNUcmMFQq — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 13, 2017

Dallas finally got on the board in the middle of the first with a 35-yard field goal from one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, Dan Bailey. The score went to 10-3.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Green Packers were able to take the ball down the field and run it in with Ty Montgomery in the red zone. The Packers’ passing game looked good on that drive, as Rodgers connected with receiver Jeff Janis and tight end Jared Cook multiple times. The score went up 16-3 in Green Bay’s favor.

Dallas would have an opportunity to put some more points on the board, but they would fail to do so. This gave Green Bay the ball with little time, which they were able to burn off with the ground game. The final score predicted a Green Bay Packer win by a score of 17-3.

Dallas’ main problem was that they were scared. They had two rookies who weren’t entirely comfortable in a playoff situation, and it hurt them throughout. While they never turned the ball over, they didn’t move the ball either.

The MVP of this game was Aaron Rodgers, as he has been the MVP throughout this winning streak. He’s definitely “ran the table.”

This article originally appeared on