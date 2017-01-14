2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Texans vs Patriots

When it comes to the 2017 NFL Playoffs, the Houston Texans don’t stand a chance against the New England Patriots.

For what seems like an eternity now, the football world can always expect the New England Patriots to be a force to reckon with every single season. They are a premier contender and in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, have an easy path towards the AFC Championship Game.

All that stands in their way are the Houston Texans. A team built on defense with a below average quarterback in Brock Osweiler that is as inconsistent as they come. Make no mistake about it, quarterback Tom Brady is out for revenge in this one and it has nothing to do with the Texans.

After Brady served his four-game suspension at the start of the regular season, he’s been playing lights out football. In 2016, Brady totaled 3,554 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Needless to say, Brady will be a catalyst on offense and get his entire team ready to make a huge statement in their Divisional Round matchup.

Expect to see the Patriots completely rout the Texans in front of their home crowd in Gillette Stadium. The Texans defense will undoubtedly bring the pressure but these are the moments Brady and company live for.

Always prepared and laser-focused, Brady makes everyone around him better and shouldn’t have many problems against the Texans. Remember, it was back in Week 3 that the Patriots embarrassed the Texans 27-0 and that was without Brady under center.

Imagine the destruction that he’s about to unleash against a team that has yet to find their identity? Unfortunately for the Texans, they got lucky last weekend against an Oakland Raiders team that didn’t have Derek Carr. They more than likely wouldn’t have advanced if he was playing but regardless, their postseason ends in Foxborough.

Overall, expect to see the Patriots annihilate the Texans and send them back to the Lone Star state with the final score being 42-10. The Patriots are built for the postseason and will more than likely represent the AFC in Super Bowl LI thanks to a quarterback continuing to add to his prolific legacy.

