2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Steelers vs Patriots

Heading into tonight’s Steelers vs Patriots AFC Championship Game, a familiar team will once again be victorious in the 2017 NFL Playoffs straight to Super Bowl LI.

This will more than likely be an epic showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to face the New England Patriots in what promises to be the best game of the 2017 NFL Playoffs due to how evenly matches both teams are.

On one side, the Killer B’s of Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown will try to slay the mighty dragon known as the Patriots. In their home turf in Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are a complete team in all aspects of football.

They can beat you in the air, on the ground, and have a defense capable of shutting down even the best offenses coming their way. The Patriots are a team that lives for moments like this where they are a game away from making yet another Super Bowl appearance.

At the end of it all, quarterback Tom Brady is a man on a mission to once again silence his critics. With his four-game suspension to start the regular season as ultimate motivation, Brady continues to play lights out football. It’s hard to stop him unless a consistent pass rush is able to get to him in a hurry.

Ultimately, while the Steelers defense is good, it won’t be enough to contain Brady. Considering they’re the home team and have a future Pro Football Hall of Famer under center, expect the Patriots to come out on top. While it won’t be a blowout win, when it comes to capitalizing on clutch moments, look no further than the Patriots to pull through and leave this game victorious. Even if it’s by a small margin.

This game should be a close one but ultimately, the efficient offense of the Patriots will prove to be too much to handle for the defense of the Steelers. As the underdog, the Steelers will put up a fight but again, the Patriots will be one step ahead of them and be ready to represent the AFC in the big game.

Overall, the Steelers have produced an incredible season, which includes an impressive nine-game winning streak heading into this game that dates back to the regular season. Ultimately, it all ends tonight as the Roethlisberger-led Steelers are just 3-6 all-time against the Brady-led Patriots. History is also on the side of the Patriots as the Steelers have never beat them on the road with Brady under center.

