2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Steelers vs Chiefs

Heading into the final Divisional Round matchup of the 2017 NFL Playoffs tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers will edge out the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s not going to be such an easy task this around for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only are they headed to Arrowhead Stadium on the road, but the Kansas City Chiefs play sound fundamental football. They tend to win the time of possession battle and while not always as flashy as other NFL teams, play consistent winning football on a daily basis.

With a massive ice storm hitting the Heart of America, the Steelers are used to playing in a tough atmosphere. With bad weather and Chiefs Kingdom in full effect, it will take incredible focus and determination for the Steelers to leave this game victorious.

The Killer B’s of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell won’t have their usual dominating ways due to the stout defense of the Chiefs. This will be a rather close game that should come down to the wire with it going either way.

With an eight-game winning streak, the Steelers know how to win, even if it’s not pretty. The only problem is, the Chiefs won’t be a walk in the park like the Miami Dolphins were last week. The Steelers will need to play mistake-free football since unlike last week against the Dolphins, the Chiefs will make them pay for any costly turnovers.

History will be on the side of the Steelers, however, since the Chiefs haven’t won a playoff game at home since 1994. The Chiefs are a very well-coached team and have a plethora of weapons on all sides of the football but the Steelers will keep up with them until the very end.

This game will end up being a true battle of premier teams ready to push the envelope towards the AFC Conference Game. With this matchup going back-and-forth providing football fans everything they’ve expected and much more, it will be a game you don’t want to miss.

Expect to see this Divisional Round game be won by a game-winning field with the Steelers edging out the Chiefs. This will be another AFC classic but in the end, the Steelers now have a date with the New England Patriots next week as they’ll beat the Chiefs 17-14.

This article originally appeared on