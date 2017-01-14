2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Seahawks vs Falcons

Heading into the first game of the Divisional Round weekend in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons will make quick work of the Seattle Seahawks.

Make no mistake about it, the Atlanta Falcons will prove too much to handle against the Seattle Seahawks. Not only do the Falcons have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, but their offense will easily put on a clinic against the Seahawks defense.

The Falcons have a red-hot Matt Ryan under center ready to finally silence his critics that he can’t carry his team straight to a Super Bowl appearance. It hasn’t been easy but Ryan has put up the best season so far in his career. In 2016,

In 2016, Ryan totaled 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. That’s in addition to the incredible presence at running back with Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. Their ability to be a two-headed monster capable of plowing through defenders on the ground or be reliable receiving targets truly makes the Falcons offense unstoppable.

The Seahawks won’t have veteran safety Earl Thomas in this matchup which will be a difference maker that Ryan will easily exploit. With a healthy Julio Jones returning, this game could get ugly real fast if the Falcons start scoring at will.

Considering that the Seahawks don’t do very well on the road, the odds are against them in leaving this game victorious. They won’t have their usual crazy loud atmosphere to play in but face a Falcons team that have a lot to prove in the postseason.

This is their time to shine and one better believe that every single player will go above and beyond to play lights out football. This is the first time head coach Dan Quinn will go up against his old team in a playoff game and will undoubtedly have everyone ready to defeat his former employer.

All these factors will mean a Falcons victory at the end of the day. It’s not hard to see the Falcons route the Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Falcons win, 35-14.

