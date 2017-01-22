2017 NFL Playoffs: Final prediction for Packers vs Falcons

Heading into today’s Packers vs Falcons NFC Championship Game, expect to see Atlanta advance in the 2017 NFL Playoffs to their second appearance ever in a Super Bowl.

What happens when you have two offensive juggernauts face off in a game with everything on the line? To kick off Conference Championship weekend, the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are set to put on an absolute clinic for the football world. Talk about starting the first conference game in the 2017 NFL Playoffs on the right foot.

On one side, quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to turn everyone around him into superstars while on the flipside, Matt Ryan has proven time and time again why he’s elite. Last week, he once again silenced his critics by totaling a flawless game against the tough defense of the Seattle Seahawks.

Ultimately, the Falcons have a better team and while Rodgers will continue to do what he does best, this will be an uphill battle. The Falcons effortlessly put on a plethora of points on the scoreboard as their versatility to feature so many weapons on offense will keep the Packers defense guessing all game long.

Without wide receiver Jordy Nelson, things won’t be as easy this time around against the Falcons. Sure, the Packers got their hands full last week against the Dallas Cowboys but remember, they blew a lead and did just enough to come back and win with a game-winning field goal.

This time around, no matter how many points the Packers end up scoring, it simply won’t be enough to keep up with the high-octane offense of the Falcons. Unlike the Cowboys defense last week, the Falcons defense will keep Rodgers in check all game long.

The Falcons defense swarms at the ballcarrier and has a knack at pressuring quarterbacks to make costly decisions. Rodgers has been purely magical in everything he’s done up to this point but against such a top-notch defense he won’t have much success. Defense is what ultimately wins games in the grand scheme of things.

Overall, the Falcons have a chance at making franchise history when all is said and done. After they solidify themselves as the real deal once they defeat the Packers, they could go the distance and finally win their first ever Super Bowl championship in just a few weeks.

